Sharabutdin Magomedov Next Fight: ‘Bullet’ to Reportedly Feature in First-Ever UFC Event in Saudi Arabia in March

Sharabutdin Magomedov with an undefeated record to his name is the UFC fighter from the middleweight division. The flighter also known as ‘Shara Bullet’ comes from Dagestan, Russia. And there have been talks of him headlining the UFC Saudi Arabia Fight Night in March 2024.

According to a report from Red Corner MMA, ‘Bullet’ will be headlining a UFC Fight Night event. As per the report, the fight will take place in Riyadh and will be the first Fight Night event in Saudi Arabia.

As of now, there is no confirmed information about who is going to be his potential opponent. Moreover, the bout is still not officially confirmed by the UFC. However, fighters from Dagestan including Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev have headlined UFC’s PPV events in UAE. As Saudi Arabia is also a middle eastern country, there is a high possibility of Magomedov headlining UFC Fight Night in March.

The 29-year-old fighter has quite a versatile sports background and has an exceptional fighting record with unbeaten skills.

Sharabutdin Magomedov and his MMA career so far

‘Bullet’ is built differently and so is his controversial personality. He was initially into the sport of Football and later got into boxing. He did not stop here as he explored his way into Muay Thai before finally arriving at MMA for life.

Magomedov has a professional MMA record of 12-0-0, which includes his 12 wins (10 via knockout, 2 via decision). He had his last bout at UFC 294. He fought against Bruno Silva and the bout ended up with Sharabutdin Magomedov’s victory via Decision (unanimous).

The Russian fighter has an excellent finish rate and excels in his unique fighting style. He has mastered Muay Thai and Kickboxing and this gives his skills an edge over other fighters.

Even though the bout is still not officially confirmed it will be interesting to see who he would fight. The final call and the fight confirmation lies with the UFC and the UFC president Dana White.

The MMA fans from the middle eastern countries will be highly excited for the UFC event and likely to get more details regarding the event soon.