“Long-Range Striker”: Daniel Cormier Warns Colby Covington About a Serious Threat of Facing Ian Garry

The famed UFC welterweights, Ian Machado Garry and Colby Covington have been feuding for quite some time now. But their beef gained a lot of heat after ‘Chaos’ recently revealed “three stipulations” for Garry to accept the fight. The popular UFC persona, Daniel Cormier, recently took to his own YouTube channel to talk about how a Covington vs. Garry encounter would look. Amidst several other opinions, ‘DC’ also mentioned that Garry’s fighting style may cause problems for Covington.

‘The Future’s’ fighting antics have a lot of similarities with the style of his noted UFC icon countrymate, Conor McGregor. Like ‘Mystic Mac,’ Garry also boasts superb striking capabilities and has finished several rivals via KOs/TKOs. On top of it, Garry stands 6’3” tall, which also provides him with a superb reach.

Cormier reminded his audiences how Covington had struggled in his previous fight against the current UFC welterweight champ, Leon Edwards. ‘Rocky’ earned a comfortable victory against ‘Chaos’ at UFC 296 due to his McGregor and Garry-esque striking skills. This is why Cormier warned that Covington may get into deep waters once again if he chooses to fight a striker like Garry next. He said,

“Ian Garry really has a high level of skill. Colby Covington, after the fight with Leon Edwards, may not be looking to be in there with another long-ranged striker.”

Garry’s pro-MMA record also boasts a few head-kick victories, which attest to Cormier’s choice of calling him a long-ranged striker. ‘The Future’ knows how to use his tall physique to maximum advantage during fights.

However, while Cormier implied this fight to be a bad choice for Covington, another UFC persona accused ‘Chaos’ of ducking one of the most touted UFC welterweights.

Renato Moicano accused Colby Covington of ducking Shavkat Rakhmonov using Ian Machado Garry

The noted UFC lightweight, Renato Moicano was accompanied by his UFC welterweight countrymate, Gilbert Burns, when they appeared on an episode of ‘Show me the Money’ Podcast. The two fighters, along with the host, also got into a discussion regarding the Covington-Garry feud.

This is when ‘Money Moicano’ accused ‘Chaos’ of being “scared” to fight the coveted UFC welterweight, Shavkat Rakhmonov. Moicano even claimed that Covington was using his beef with Garry as an excuse to duck the fight.

Most fans may know that ‘Nomad’ currently stands undefeated in his pro-MMA career with 18 victories and a startling 100% finish rate. Rakhmonov’s current form says that he will probably make easy work of the Colvis, California native.

Moicano’s opinion might have come from the thought that ‘Chaos’ will never want two back-to-back defeats on his record since he has already lost his last fight against Edwards. However, only time can tell who, out of Garry and Rakhmonov, will face Covington next.