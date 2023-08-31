Andrew Tate Was Convinced Conor McGregor’s $600,000,000 Earning Business Became a Factor in His Loss Against Khabib Nurmagomedov

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate can maybe empathize with Conor McGregor about his downfall as both the fighters were widely successful in their professional career and were champion multiple times. Furthermore, they are astute businessmen and have made hundreds of millions from their business dealings. Thus, he would know a lot about what rides on the mind of a champion when he has millions in the bank and a huge business on his hand. Tate revealed that he believed McGregor’s $600,000,000 million earning Proper Twelve business was a determining factor in his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Conor McGregor had a lot riding on his shoulder when he entered the octagon against the Dagestani warrior. The Irishman had just finished his hundred million fetching fight with Floyd Mayweather. Furthermore, he even had his new Proper Twelve Whiskey business to handle.

This was evident when McGregor boasted his Irish Whiskey during the promotion of the fight and even brought it with him during the pre fight press conference. During, the press conference he was drinking the whiskey and making a toast with UFC president Dana White. Tate observed all of this and according to him it played a big role in the outcome of the fight.

Andrew Tate blamed $600,000,000 earning business for Conor McGregor’s loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov

Self proclaimed ‘Top G‘ once revealed in an interview about why McGregor lost to Nurmagomedov before Tate became famous. During the interview Tate mentioned that the Proper Twelve business played a big factor in McGregor’s defeat. According to Tate, Nurmagomedov was more prepared for the fight as he was fully concentrated on his training compared to McGregor, who was doing multiple things.

Tate said, “I mean we’re all humans and you’re a very rare individual if money doesn’t change you. As for Conor, he is selling whiskey, he’s doing this, he’s doing that, he’s running all over doing coke and acting crazy and then he’s trying to fight a guy who’s a strict Muslim and you know he ain’t banging no bit*hes and he ain’t doing cocaine. He ain’t selling whiskey, he’s doing nothing but hitting gym. I mean, I knew he was going to take a whooping. For me there was no surprise. I knew it and I think deep down Conor knew it.“

In the same interview, Tate like many other MMA fans thought that earning millions of dollars changed McGregor and perhaps made him less hungry. When McGregor fought Mayweather he earned around $100 million and many thought that he would not compete again. Furthermore, his Irish whiskey business also took a lot of his time. However, McGregor once ridiculed these claims.

When McGregor ridiculed ‘hunger’ claims

Many fighters, reporters and fans have claimed that McGregor is not as hungry as he was earlier in his career. However, McGregor doesn’t believe it to be true. He once silenced doubters with his Tweet regarding the matter.

McGregor wrote, “If you gave 99% of the roster a weeks wage of my net worth you’d never see them compete again.“

While this does make sense, it doesn’t still clear up the claims of him lacking the sharpness and ferociousness in his fights. There is something missing in him which his opponents once used to fear. However, there is no denying the fact that McGregor still holds the explosive power to knock the lights out of any opponents. The only question is, will he be able to?