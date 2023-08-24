Andrew Tate’s Brother Desires to ‘Try’ $200,000,000 Man Conor McGregor’s New Venture: “I Actually Want to…”

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate have experienced one of the most fascinating rises in fandom. A similar rise was observed in Conor McGregor when he first burst onto the scene. Despite sharing their combat sports background, another thing that the Tate brothers and the Irishman share is their business acumen. Despite experiencing tremendous success in their career, both the Tate brothers and McGregor have made a name for themselves with their businesses. Moreover, Tristan Tate revealed his desire to try out $200 million worth of Conor McGregor’s new venture.

Conor McGregor is famous for his bold persona, rivalry with Khaib Nurmagomedov, and his love for alcohol. His bold persona and rivalry with the Dagestani helped boost his fame and career. His love of alcohol aided in making one of his most successful businesses.

‘The Notorious’ left no stone unturned while promoting his famous Irish Proper Twelve Whiskey. However, after realizing the success of his Whiskey brand, McGregor has now turned his focus to promoting another alcoholic beverage of his, Forged Irish Stout. Something Andrew Tate’s brother Tristan Tate is yearning for.

Tristan Tate, brother of Andrew Tate wants to try $200 million man Conor McGregor’s new venture

‘The Notorious’ is able to replicate his success inside the octagon with his alcohol business. After the ambitious launch and rise of Proper Twelve, McGregor came up with Forged Irish Stout. His new beer brand has captivated the market and fans alike. Recently, Tristan Tate expressed his desire to get a hold of McGregor’s new product whilst dealing with his case in Romania.

Tate wrote, “I actually want to try this as a stout fan. I’ll give the world an accurate review.“

McGregor is a promotion in himself. He doesn’t need much of a marketing gimmick to sell his product. The product’s sale is boosted by the mere name of McGregor. Due to this fact celebrities like Tristan Tate and even Michael Chandler want to try out his products.

Michael Chandler also tried out Forged Stout of Conor McGregor

The former UFC lightweight champion and Michael Chandler have been going back and forth since their appearance on TUF 31. However, Chandler gave his honest and unbiased opinion on McGregor’s new business venture. A fan asked Chandler if he had tried Forged Stout and Chandler didn’t hesitate in sharing his opinion.

Chandler wrote, “I have…pretty good actually“

After capturing the whiskey market with his viral product, McGregor has his eyes firmly set on capturing the highly competitive alcoholic brewed beverage market. It remains unclear whether his new product will have a similar success compared to his previous product. What do you think? Have you tried Forged Stout?