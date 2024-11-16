Jon Jones Dismisses Nina-Marie Daniele After She Finds It Ironic That ‘Bones’ Went to School for Criminal Justice

Nina-Marie Daniele managed to make Jon Jones laugh while poking at his criminal record! During an interview with the UFC heavyweight champion, Nina brought up his education in Criminal Justice and just started laughing as soon as she asked the question, prompting Jones to cackle.

In fact, after she made the statement, everyone in the studio laughed for a good minute. Jones has gotten arrested multiple times in the past for different reasons from Driving Under the Influence to a misdemeanor to domestic violence.

A few seconds after the room calmed down, Jones reflected on his past and owned up to his mistakes. He spoke about how reckless he was in his 20s and said:

“Experience is what makes us ultimately….You realize how you mess up…I’m grateful for a lot of my experiences.”

And now as a father, he imparts this knowledge to his children and makes sure they don’t stray down the same path that he did, or make the same mistakes.

Later in the interview, Jones got his revenge on Nina-Marie Daniele. The UFC content creator asked him to clear a rumor about her but ‘Bones‘ did the exact opposite.

Jones trolls Nina-Marie

Jones and Daniele have great chemistry and their interviews garner millions of views, a testament to the love they receive. Unfortunately, the MMA community is also home to sexists who don’t think a woman can get ahead in this world without fraternizing with the athletes.

So, Nina asked Jones to help clear some of the allegations against her.

“Can you tell people that I didn’t sleep with you for an interview”

Jones responded with a cheeky answer however as the studio burst into laughter one more time.

“I mean I’m not gonna lie to anyone.”

The entire interview was just 27 minutes of pure GOLD. The pair just kept on making each other and everyone in the studio kept cracking up. It’s a rare occasion when Jones is on camera laughing about random stuff for a good 30 minutes. It’s not something anyone has seen him do in 15-odd years of his UFC career.

Hopefully, this translates into him being in a good place as he takes on the greatest heavyweight fighter of all time, Stipe Miocic. And then who knows, Aspinall is a cheeky bloke as well, maybe he gets a face-to-face with Jones next.