Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin Purse and Payouts: How Much Money Will the British Boxer Make?

Boxing fans are awaiting for the coveted showdown between the former two-time world heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua and Otto Wallin. Most fans may have already picked sides. But a large chunk of them also may be worried about how much money will each of these boxers take home for their upcoming fight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

A report from the noted sports coverage website, ‘as.com‘ says that the UK native, Joshua, will be taking home somewhere between $10M to $12M as his guaranteed purse for the fight. However, several fans may be shocked to know that Wallin, will be pocketing about $1M, which is notoriously less compared to his counterpart.

Avid boxing fans may know that a boxer’s total income from a single fight comes in two parts. Firstly, he receives a guaranteed amount for showing up to the fight. But, their total income also includes a share of the total PPV sales of their fight. Hence, it’s quite understandable that we can only assume the guaranteed amount that Joshua and Wallin will take home. But despite their huge pay gap, Wallin’s fans still have a reason to believe that he can beat Joshua.

Otto Walin possesses a better record than Anthony Joshua

Several fans may be shocked to know that Joshua’s Swedish rival boasts a better record than Joshua. ‘AJ’ has been into the boxing ring 29 times as compared to Wallin’s 28. But he has picked up three defeats in them as well. This is exactly where ‘All In’ trumps his rival. The 32-year-old has only lost a single bout in his entire pro-boxing career.

However, the class of the rivals whom Joshua has faced is mostly higher than Wallin’s opponents. ‘AJ’ also boasts a remarkable 13 KO finishes out of his 26 victories as compared to Wallin’s 14. Hence, most boxing pundits will probably predict Joshua as the victor. But, it won’t be wrong to say that Wallin packs enough skills to cause a major upset as well.