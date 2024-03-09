Drake’s $615,000 Bet Blunder Against Anthony Joshua Renewed Debate on the Haunting ‘Drake Curse’

After impressing against Tyson Fury, Francis Ngannou and many fans had high hopes for his fight against Anthony Joshua. Despite not being a betting favorite, many fans placed their bets on him against Joshua only for one reason: his power. Rapper Drake was one of the many people who bet over $600k in favor of Ngannou to knock out AJ. However, ‘The Predator’ failed badly to deliver against the British boxer, and lost via knockout in round 2, resulting in the rapper losing all his money. After this, people started joking about the “Drake Curse” striking once again.

Just a few hours before the event, Drake shared a post on his Instagram, revealing that he had placed a bet on ‘a scary man’, Ngannou. In the screenshot he posted, fans could see he placed $615,000 on the former UFC heavyweight champion, despite his lack of experience in boxing.

However, AJ showcased his brilliance and power, knocking out Ngannou, a feat never achieved before this fight. Consequently, the internet, being the wild world it is, began speculating on the infamous phenomenon known as the Drake curse.

Soon after the results, fans began trolling the rapper. One user commented, joking that the ‘Curse’ is as real as Madrid, and sadly, Ngannou is its latest victim.

While in reaction to AJ and Ngannou’s photo, another user stated that the phenomena is actually real.

Meanwhile, one fan claims that ‘The Predator’ was knocked down as a result of the curse.

Although this user feels that the curse ruined the fight, he additionally pointed out that what fans saw today shows the difference between boxing and MMA.

With the internet being taken by storm by the phrase, many are still wondering what the ‘Drake Curse’ is?

What is the Drake Curse?

For those who don’t know, Drake has often shared his bets online in supporting teams and athletes from boxing to the NFL. But sadly, his picks usually end up losing. While many internet fans believe in the curse, surprisingly, Joshua also believes in it.

Anthony Joshua once asserted he won’t allow Drake to enter his dressing room before the fight

In a past interview with ESPN, AJ was asked if he would allow Drake to enter his dressing room before the fight. Joshua advised against it, and he decided not to let Drake in. He said if the curse was real, then he wouldn’t allow him in. Interestingly, Joshua is also said to be a victim of the curse.

AJ, in 2019, shared a picture of himself with Drake just before the Andy Ruiz Jr. fight, saying he would break the curse. However, he suffered his first defeat via a knockout in that fight. And he failed to make his point.