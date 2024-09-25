Conor McGregor Urges Nina Marie Daniele to ‘Ice It Up’ as UFC Influencer Drops a Hilarious Video Promoting His Brand

Nina Marie Daniele seems to be everywhere, from attending all the major UFC events, to interviewing all the big fighters before their fights. Daniele has come a long way from just posting MMA skits on social media. And now, she’s done the biggest collaboration of his UFC career by partnering with the ‘Notorious’ Conor McGregor to advertise his recovery spray.

The content creator just dropped a skit where she spoke about his TIDL recovery spray and revealed how it was her favorite thing to do after a hard workout. Following that, she used a face filter on the Irishman’s face on hers and call it ‘Proper Recovery’.

The hilarious skit got Conor McGregor to comment saying,

“Yes Nina! Ice it up”

He added,

“Plant power, baby @tidlsport”

TIDL Sport is a recovery spray that uses cryotherapy to provide pain relief and muscle relaxation. It is one of Conor McGregor’s latest business ventures and the Irishman has had any a celebrity endorse it, including former Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli. Nina is the latest to join the team.

But it’s not just cricketers and influencers he’s collaborating with. McGregor ran into the boxing heavyweight champion of the world.

Oleksandr Usyk x Conor McGregor was one of the most random link-ups at the Anthony Joshua vs. Daniel Dubois fight. And even though it was an interactions for a fleeting moment, the it saw The Cat do McGregor’s iconic billionaire strut!

Usyk tries to imitate McGregor

Conor McGregor is just completing side quests at the moment. The UFC fighter wants to return to the octagon before the end of the year, but the way he is living life at the moment, it does not seem likely. From partying to serving drinks to people at bars, the multi millionaire is having a great time doing ‘whatever the fook he wants’.

He was present at the Joshua vs. Dubois fight at Wembley Stadium and the cameras captured him running into Usyk backstage and inviting him for the next BKFC event.

The champ responded by continuing to have the conversation he was already having and said,

“Yes yes, he’s a crazy man.”

Usyk also agreed to showing up for the October 12 BKFC event at Marbella, Spain and then proceeded to his iconic billionaire strut as both the interviewer and he laughed it off.