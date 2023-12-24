Conor McGregor and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Recent Interaction Sparks a Flood of Memes On the Internet

Cristiano Ronaldo and Conor McGregor, recently visited Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to attend the coveted boxing match between Anthony Joshua and Otto Wallin. The two sporting superstars bumped into each other for the second time on that night. Several social media updates are also showcasing the two enjoying the fight seated adjacent to each other.

But as usual, McGregor got excited during the fight and became the source of a few hilarious snaps. He turned to Ronaldo to exchange a few words several times while he was excited. However, the snaps clicked at those points made it look like McGregor was taking severe verbal digs at the calm Ronaldo. An ‘X’ update from ‘Dovy’ showcased a similar snap where Ronaldo looked like he was avoiding McGregor’s disses.

‘Dovy’s’ caption also named the image as a meme. It read:

“new meme just dropped”

Well, a lot of fans also caught up after ‘Dovy’ named such images as memes. The comments section of his post showcased several fans who posted similar images of an excited McGregor and a grounded Ronaldo. Like Dovy, a lot of them named their image comments as memes too. One such fan even pulled in the noted UFC stars, Alex Pereira and Tom Aspinall in his comments.

He wrote, “Me desperately trying to convince my friend that @AlexPereiraUFC’s 30+300=3 is about @AspinallMMA”.

Another ‘X’ account named ‘dan barker’ also turned the McGregor-Ronaldo moment into a meme. He uploaded a snap captioning it, “Similar energy”.

However, a few more fans shared ‘Dovy’s’ post too. One of them captioned it, “Me to myself everyday:”

Another comment on ‘Dovy’s post read, “Ronaldo the whole time” as he posted it with another snap.

One more fan posted just another collection of images as a reply.

There’s no doubt that the combat sports community is enjoying these so-called ‘memes’ a lot currently. However, it’s not only the memes that are taking the online community by storm.

The video of Conor McGregor and Cristiano Ronaldo also garnered massive attention

It was apparent that the snaps of McGregor and Ronaldo that later became memes were taken from a video. An Instagram account named ‘mcgregorlifestyle’ put up the video of Conor McGregor arriving at the Joshua vs. Wallin showdown. It showcased an enchanted McGregor and an absolutely calm Ronaldo, which became the source of the memes.

An Instagram update from ‘MMA Fighting’ revealed that McGregor also talked about his UFC return during his Riyadh visit. It said that he was rather annoyed with ‘Dana White and Co.’s’ delay in getting a fight booked for him. He reminded the fact that he helps the UFC earn more revenue than “all of them combined”. It was quite apparent that he was frustrated with the wait.

However, ‘Mystic Mac’s’ words about his return in April 2024 indicate that he has no confirmation about the same from the UFC. A large chunk of fans may be expecting his return at UFC 300 in April. But the current situation implies that Dana White and Co. may have other plans for the coveted UFC 300 as well.