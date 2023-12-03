Arman Tsarukyan Purse and Payouts: How Much Money Did the UFC Star Make After Knocking Out Beneil Dariush?

The action-packed UFC Fight Night delivered an incredible show with Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan fight in the main event. The event took place at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, December 2, 2024.

The #8 ranked lightweight fighter knocked out #4 ranked Dariush. Tsarukyan won the fight with a devastating combination of the knee to the face clubbed with a right hand. The 27 year old fighter won via KO in round one and took home not just the victory but a heavy fight purse too.

According to ‘TheSportsDaily’, Arman Tsarukyan is expected to have earned $506K. However, UFC has not yet revealed the official figures but this is not it, his purse will further include UFC bonuses. It will likely include ‘Fight of the Night’ or ‘Performance of the Night’ to boost his final payout. On the other hand, Dariush is expected to have made around $521K.

Moreover, it is imperative to see what is next in line in the lightweight for Arman Tsarukyan post his win. From moving up in the division to going for the title shot, let’s look at what is next for him.

What can be next for Arman Tsarukyan in UFC Lightweight?

The Saturday night performance was an absolute beauty which kept Tsarukyan’s winning streak intact.

Moreover, post the fight, Tsarukyan expressed inside the octagon that that he would want to face lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

But as we look at the lightweight division, there are many elite fighters that Tsarukyan can take up to move up in the ranking. The division currently has Charles Oliveira at the top position with Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier in the line. However, the final decision lies with the UFC.

Whatever the decision might be, the doors of opportunities are open for the Armenian-Russian fighter. We couldn’t wait to see what is next for him and where his career takes him.