As Conor McGregor Confirms Date of UFC Return Announcement Veteran States Promotion Does Not Need Him

After almost three years it seems as though there is finally light at the end of the tunnel regarding Conor McGregor’s return to the octagon. In a recent tweet ‘The Notorious’ stated that he will announce his date of return and opponent on the first day of the new year. While McGregor’s return will be celebrated by the promotion, a UFC veteran believes that the promotion does not need Conor McGregor.

Chael Sonnen shared his thoughts regarding the Irishman in his latest YouTube video. In the video, Chael went on to suggest that the UFC does not need McGregor as they have done incredibly well despite him being absent for three years. In the video he said,

“Does the UFC need Conor McGregor? No… well they have not had Conor a meaningful period of time. In fact I can not remember when but I think it was two years. And they sold out event after event after event.”

However, despite believing that the UFC does not need McGregor, Sonnen went on to accept the realities of the fight game. He said,

“But it is also true to understand red panty night is real. Conor McGregor is the biggest star whether you’re selling out or not. There is a different level of box office you can sell out…. Ohh by the way you also got a PPV portion of which they list the top 10 records and all 10 belong to Conor McGregor.”



Sonnen went on to explain how the first UFC double division champion is the biggest star. He mentioned how the Irishman brings big numbers in terms of finance to the UFC. While the whole world waits for Conor McGregor’s announcement, let’s take a closer look at the two front runners.

Red Panty night for Dustin Poirier or Michael Chandler against Conor McGregor?

‘The Notorious’ is supposed to take on Michael Chandler. However, McGregor might call his own shots given his stature. Therefore, it will not come as a surprise to anyone if Chandler is sidelined. The only other possibility is a fourth fight between McGregor and Poirier. There are rumours that McGregor wants the fourth fight for UFC 300.

‘The Diamond’ further added fuel to the fire by sharing a video on his Instagram story. He shared a video zooming in on the fight poster for UFC 257. In doing so, Poirier suggested that a fourth fight might be on the cards. If McGregor sticks to his word, fans will only have to wait a few days before they find out who he will be fighting and when.