“Baddie”: UFC Content Creator Nina Marie Daniele Receives Red-Hot Compliments From Ryan Garcia

The media landscape in the world of MMA is evolving at a rapid pace. Over the past few years, several new creators have gained popularity. Names such as ‘The Schmo’ and ‘Nina Drama’ are names that have recently come to the forefront in the MMA media landscape. Nina Daniele, also known as ‘Nina Drama’, especially has been a significant addition to the sport. Fighters as well as fans love Daniele’s addition to the UFC media. On similar lines, boxing star Ryan Garcia recently made his feelings very well known as to he feels about the MMA content creator.

Daniele posted a video on Twitter wearing a white shirt, blazer, and blue jeans. The caption said, “Did some laundry LOL”.

This caught the attention of Garcia, who commented on the post, saying,

“Nina I don’t know if you have man but you a baddie my bad if you did.”



Unfortunately for Garica, Daniele already has a boyfriend. Daniele has been dating Jhanelle Castillo for a while now. Castillo works as a creative director and the two have been spotted on each other’s social media on multiple occasions now. Additionally, the two have been formally dating since June 11, 2010. It’s safe to say that, having spent more than ten years together, their relationship is serious.

For the uninitiated, ‘Nina Drama’ is a model who has entered the world of MMA as a reporter. Drama featured on the cover of multiple magazines such as Sports Illustrated as well as ‘Playboy’. The most notable achievement of her modelling career was winning ‘Playmate of the Year’ in 2018. She also claims that she was the last ‘Playmate of the Year’ Hugh Hefner picked before he passed away. Well, with ‘KingRy’ seemingly showing interest in Nina, here’s a look at where his relationship status stands at present.

Ryan Garica’s relationship status

Garcia began dating Andrea Celina in 2019. The couple dated for two years before tying the knot in 2021. Shortly after, Garcia and Celina announced that they were expecting their first child at the start of 2024. Unfortunately, with the birth of the child came to an end the relationship.



Garcia took to social media to announce his divorce with his wife Andrea Celina just a few hours after she gave birth to their child. This did not sit well with the boxing community that blasted Garcia for the timing of his announcement. However, Garcia’s recent tweet suggests that he is now ready to move on with his love life.