“Weak as* Ankle”: Ryan Garcia Fires Back at Conor McGregor for ‘Lifetime Ban’ Comments Over PED Controversy

Ryan Garcia has finally responded to Conor McGregor’s threat of riding him like an ostrich for testing positive for PEDs. The young boxer found himself in a lot of hot water after Ostarine was found in his system. The test results came out after his fight against Devin Haney, and it took the internet by storm. Although Garcia maintained his innocence, the Irishman did not take the news lightly.

Conor McGregor called for a lifetime ban for Ryan Garcia following the PED scandal. He also pointed out how something similar happened with Sean O’Malley in the past. He had even said that if he were Devin Haney’s father, Garcia would be dead, no matter what. It would appear Garcia now has an answer to that deleted tweet.

Ryan Garcia has come out swinging while defending himself against McGregor. He clapped back at the Irishman with some accusations of his own.

Conor McGregor had also blasted Ryan Garcia for missing weight. However, the boxer claims McGregor himself was ‘juiced’ and ‘ran’ from being tested for steroids while filming for Roadhouse. McGregor had managed to get so big while recovering from his broken leg that even Joe Rogan had commented on his physique saying, “his p*ss would melt the cup”.

The only issue with that is that the accusations against ‘The Notorious’ are just that; accusations. In Garcia’s case, he actually got caught with a failed blood test.

Meanwhile, ‘KingRy’ has also gone on to declare war on the McGregor clan in true ‘Mystic Mac’ style and also called out the Irishman to a bare-knuckle fight.

Ryan Garcia calls out Conor McGregor to a BKFC fight

It seems since Conor McGregor has become a part owner of BKFC, everyone wants to fight bare-knuckle. The latest addition to the list is Ryan Garcia.

The boxer recently tweeted out saying he has declared war on the McGregor clan. He then went on to call out ‘The Notorious’ to a fight in his new organization.

Ryan Garcia called for a BKFC fight with Forged Irish Stout on the line. That is the name of Conor McGregor’s beverage company. It’s probably not a great idea to go after the entire McGregor clan though, because if one remembers McGregor’s statement from his early days, “If one of us goes to war, we all go to war!” So there we go.