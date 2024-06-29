“Bare Knuckle That’d Be Cooler”: Sean Strickland Calls Mike Perry vs. Jake Paul Fight a ‘Clown Show’

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul was initially supposed to take on Mike Tyson in August this year but an ulcer flare up forced Tyson to be on the sidelines for a few weeks. Paul did not want to sit on the sidelines and hence secured a boxing match with Mike Perry. However, former UFC champ Sean Strickland feels the two should have done it without the gloves.

Strickland, a former middleweight champion himself , recently sat down for an interview with ‘MMA Crazy’ where he talked about being a fa of Mike Perry and how happy he was for his success.

Strickland then went to criticize the younger Paul brother by saying that he was fighting a welterweight and that the two should have fought bare knuckle.

“I mean it is just a clown show. You know, I am actually a big fan of Mike Perry. I am so happy for his success. I hope he gets a bag with this one. But again you know, Jake Paul you’re fighting a welterweight. Maybe if it was bare knuckle it would be cooler but its like me challenging a f**king soccer player to an MMA fight. It just ain’t the same dude.”



For the uninitiated, after leaving the UFC, Mike Perry has made a name for himself in the world of bare knuckle boxing as he remains undefeated in the sport.

However, Perry usually fights at welterweight and does not have a lot of experience boxing. His only outing in the boxing ring was a loss against Kenneth McNeil in 2015.

Therefore, Paul’s choice of opponents has once again angered the MMA community. Regardless, knowing Perry’s penchant for violence, this won’t be an easy fight for Paul.

A closer look at Jake Paul vs Mike Perry

‘The Problem Child’ is an extremely active fighter and usually fights two to three times a year. He did not want to sit around till November for Mike Tyson, so he decided to secure the Perry fight.

In their fight, Paul will have both a height as well as reach advantage over Perry. In addition to this, ‘The Problem Child’ will also be significantly stronger when the two men step into the ring. Perry is welterweight and Paul is a natural heavyweight, and a boxer.

Perry, on the other hand is quicker, more explosive and creates difficult angles to hurt you.

So, fans will be hoping that despite being at a disadvantage from the offset, they could watch their first competitive Jake Paul fight.