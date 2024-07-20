mobile app bar

Belal Muhammad Criticizes Leon Edwards’ UFC Title Shot Run: “Fought Nothing but Lightweights”

Kishore R
Published

Belal Muhammad and Leon Edwards

Credits: IMAGO

Belal Muhammad believes Leon Edwards’ run for the Welterweight title is not something the fighter should be proud of. #2 ranked welterweight, Muhammad, will be on enemy turf on July 27 when he takes on champion ‘Rocky’ Edwards in a hotly anticipated grudge match in Manchester, UK.

Ahead of his title fight against the Brit, ‘Remember the Name’ took a dig at the champion, questioning the champ’s credibility. Comparing Edwards’ resume to his, Muhammad, while speaking to YouTuber Kevin Lole, claimed the Brit’s road to the title was smooth and devoid of hiccups.

“I mean when I look at his (Leon Edwards) resume for him to get the title fight, he fought nothing but lightweights, right? Donald Cerrone, RDA, Nate Diaz like okay, look at the guys that I beat when I beat them, right?

While Edwards retained his belt with two decision wins over Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman, Belal secured a TKO win against Sean Brady who was on a 15-fight win streak, and one over former title challenger, Gilbert Burns. This is where the Illinois native has a problem with Edwards, as he believes the Brit has ascended the throne fighting only lightweights.

Still, Muhammad is battle-ready and poised to take home the belt next week, as he has been training with the great Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Muhammad all dialed in to take on Edwards after a fantastic training camp

The train has finally hit the station and all it takes is for Muhammad to board it and make the most of the opportunity on July 27. After a three-year-long wait, he will finally have his shot at redemption next week after his 2021 bout against Edwards ended in an NC owing to some nasty eye pokes.

With Khabib by his side, Muhammad has been training each day like it’s his last and is now ready to go to war against the champion. Detailing his training camp, the fighter in an interview with Arabnews said,

“My training camp has been very good. It’s about being safe, staying uninjured, and making it to the fight week. It’s been a hard camp, but I feel the best I’ve ever felt. I can’t wait to get to Manchester and fight.”

With precisely a week to go for the main-event action in the UK, Belal is honing his skills, promising a stellar bout and a new champion at the end of the day.

