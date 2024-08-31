Belal Muhammad Pushes for Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Kamaru Usman for ‘Real Number One Contender’ in Response To ‘Inactivity’ Accusations

Belal Muhammad is having too much fun as champion. He’s clapping back at all those people who doubted his abilities when he did not hold the belt. So when the likes of Shavkat Rakhmonov complained that he was being inactive, he simply proposed that the Kazakh fighter fight Kamaru Usman for the #1 contender for his title.

Ahead of his next fight, Rakhmonov took the opportunity to claim in an interview that the champ refused had a fight in October. He spoke about how Muhammad was not living up to his promise of being an active champion.

‘Remember The Name’ of course, couldn’t care less what the Russian fighter thinks of him. And he is right, the last he had fought was at UFC 304 on 28 July. He had fought a 5 round battle that saw his head get opened up badly during the final round.

So, a turnaround for an October fight would have been an unfair affair for Belal were it to take place.

But since Rakhmonov likes talking, Belal took to Twitter to give him something to talk about.

“Inactive? Lol I’m still on trial and Shavkat hasn’t fought since 2023 I think Shavkat and usman should fight to find the real number one contender”

Currently, both Rakhmonov and Kamaru Usman are looking to get a title shot, with the latter already beefing hard with the champion.

Now, all the confusion can be avoided if they listen to the champion about fighting each other first to determine who gets the first shot at Belal’s title.

And that’s awesome for the welterweight division!

Gilbert Burns gives Belal his flowers

Burns is someone who himself has title aspirations. Now, although, he has a long way to go before he can secure a title shot, the Brazilian does believe having Belal as the champion of the division is good for everybody on the roster.

In a recent interview, he talks about how Belal will not be picking and choosing his fights as opposed to his predecessors and fight the guys who deserve it.

“Belal has the same intentions that I have that solidify him as a champion. He don’t pick and choose…He’s gonna fight the #1 contender, he’s gonna be busy.”

Of course, these are all still speculations since Belal is currently taking some well deserved time off right now. That said, he himself had spoken about his aspirations to be a better champion than Georges St-Pierre. And to do that he must fight whoever knocks on his door.