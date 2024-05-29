“Better Than Max’s”: Dustin Poirier’s Custom UFC Flora Shorts for Islam Makhachev Fight, Gets Fans Talking

Venum, the brand responsible for UFC gear, started an interesting trend by giving Alex Pereira, Max Holloway, and Justin Gaethje custom shorts at UFC 300. Dustin Poirier is the latest in the list to receive his for the upcoming UFC 302 fight, and he opted for a floral pattern. This could be the last time we see the former BMF champion in the octagon, and the shorts are a fitting tribute to the man who gave us countless entertaining Saturday nights.

Fans loved the new shorts and praised Venum for doing a good job with them. One fan even went as far as saying it was better than Max Holloway’s floral shorts,

“Better than max’s ngl”

Yet another fan claimed ‘The Diamond’ was trying to steal Max Holloway’s idea with the floral shorts,

“Tryna steal Max Holloway’s aura”

One fan appreciated the initiative from Venum and the UFC and urged them to give more fighters personalized shorts,

“Please keep this going UFC the same shorts is getting old. I like this idea”

This fan poked fun at Dustin Poirier by saying the shorts would look great with gardening gloves,

“These are gonna be so sick with the gardening gloves!”

Yet another user urged the UFC to make more custom shorts for athletes,

“UFC I urge you to keep doing this for the fighters”

While Dustin Poirier got custom shorts for the upcoming fight, his opponent, Islam Makhachev, celebrated an entirely different accomplishment recently.

Islam Makhachev shows off his brand-new Championship belt ahead of Dustin Poirier fight

The UFC gave lightweight champion Islam Makhachev a brand new belt for his last fight against Alexander Volkanovski. The Dagestani fighter fought the Australian on short notice and knocked him out in the first round.

Ahead of his fight against Dustin Poirier, Islam Makhachev showed off his new belt on his Instagram story. The clip was shared by Championship Rounds on X, where the champ can be heard saying,

“Look what I got just now, Makhachev-Volkanovski they just gave me a belt for the last fight.”

Islam Makhachev’s new belt had the date and location of the fight against Alexander Volkanovski engraved on it. Hence, while the champ has a new belt to show for his title defense, he can add a third to his collection if he manages to beat Dustin Poirier at UFC 302.