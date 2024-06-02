‘Paige VanZant, Claressa Shields, Mike Perry, and More’: Crazy Fan Suggestions Pour In as Dillon Danis Teases Next Fight

While the whole world is eagerly waiting for UFC 302 to go down, former Bellator fighter Dillon Danis has chosen to steal some of that thunder. The BJJ specialist recently put out a social media post, hinting that he has a fight lined up, that subsequently pushed the fandom into a guessing game.

Danis posted a picture of himself on the mat all padded up with sparring gloves and shine guards with a caption that read,

“Fight announcement soon.”

This however instigated fans to widely speculate who Danis’ next opponent was. Mocking and poking the 30-year-old fighter, netizens went on far and wide with their speculations. Considering his beef with his alleged ex-girlfriend and former UFC fighter Paige VanZant, a fan took a dig, noting,

“Dillon Danis vs Paige VanZant! @paigevanzant what do you say to an intergender match?”

While some netizens went in that direction, speculating if that would be the case, another user quickly jumped into the fray and said that it would be Claressa Shields, the boxer turned MMA fighter who doesn’t have an issue fighting male fighters.

But will that be Danis’ next? Nothing is certain at this point.

Others simply trashed Danis with wild comments like this one user who mentioned that Danis would be fighting popular MMA influencer Nina Marie Daniele simply because no one else would take up the fight. Or maybe they were referring to Nina Agdal, who, to be fair, Danis is already fighting in court.

“Dillon vs. Nina.”

Another user put humor to good use by poking him a bit more about the lawsuit.

“Fighting your way out of a lawsuit?”

Amidst the speculations, Nina Marie Daniele, delivered yet another cold burn to Danis body-shamed the influencer.

Nina rubs some salt on Dillon Danis’ wound

It all started when Danis commented on her body, trying to body-shame her on social media. Nina however, got right ducked at that sloppy hook and returned the favor, mentioning that she has been helping the UFC a lot, a place Danis couldn’t imagine to be at.

While we thought that might be the end of it, it certainly ain’t! The MMA influencer is going after Danis and isn’t letting him slack in any manner. Sharing a picture of Danis working out, she mocked him, asking her followers if anyone knew who he was while mentioning that he needs to work on his stand-up game.

Now, that’s a burn that will take some time to heal! It doesn’t matter, however, as we are certain, Danis will come up with something a lot more insidious in his next post. It’s what he does mostly.