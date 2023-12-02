BKFC 56: Mike Perry vs. Eddie Alvarez Purse and Payouts: How Much Money Will the Ex-UFC Stars Make?

The main event of the upcoming BKFC 56 on 2 December will also feature two former UFC stars, Eddie Alvarez and Mike Perry. The Philadelphia-based company has grown significantly in the last couple of years, signing in a number of former UFC stars as well. Even the noted UFC star, Conor McGregor, entered the BKFC squared circle to have a face-off against the current BKFC icon, Mike Perry, after BKFC 41.

But the UFC pays their famous faces pretty well. It has made a number of fans wonder about their payouts after they chose to quit the UFC and fight for other promotions. Hence, it’s quite understandable that a large chunk of fans will also be wondering about the overall incomes of Alvarez and Perry from their BKFC 56 showdown.

It’s important to mention that BKFC hasn’t released any official figures about the fight purses of the main eventers. Hence it’s only assumptions that we can make. Lately, ‘Platinum’ Perry signed a lucrative multi-fight contract with BKFC for a whopping $8M. Reports also reveal that he had made about $250k from his last fight against the noted former UFC star, Luke Rockhold.

But, Perry’s new contract is expected to give his earnings a significant boost from this fight onwards. Hence, it won’t be wrong to estimate that he will make somewhere around a million dollars for the upcoming BKFC 56 main event. Several reports have also revealed that ‘The Underground King’ made about $600k for his previous fight against Chad Mendes at BKFC 41.

The former UFC lightweight champ will also pocket about $1M for his slugfest against Perry on 2 December. However, keeping all of the financial discussions aside, the fight is expected to be a tough fight.

What can the fans expect from the Mike Perry vs Eddie Alvarez bout?

Most fans will expectedly choose a pretty violent word to describe the upcoming encounter between ‘Platinum’ and ‘The Underground King’. Both are battle-tested warriors who have showcased their superb prowess in the UFC octagon as well. Fans may also agree that Perry and Alvarez are pretty much on the same level regarding their striking prowess.

Both currently hold an undefeated record in the promotion with Perry standing at 3-0. On the other hand, Alvarez won his debut fight against Mendez at BKFC 41. Hence, it’s quite apparent that both will try to hold on to their streaks with whatever they have. However, only time has the answers which one of them will be able to maintain it after BKFC 56. Who do you think it will be? Perry or Rockhold?