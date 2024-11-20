Conor McGregor Announces Former Rival Eddie Alvarez’s Return to BKFC for KnuckleMania Against Ex-UFC Star

Nov 10, 2016 – New York, New York, U.S. – Conor McGregor and Eddie Alvarez during press conference PK Pressekonferenz UFC 205 for the fans and media at the Madison Square Garden. MMA 2016 – UFC 205 – Press Conference – ZUMAs277 20161110_shn_s277_364

Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez is making a comeback to combat sports. Alvarez will be joining his former rival Conor McGregor’s organization BKFC to take on Jeremey Stephens of the “Who the fook is that guy fame?“.

The fight was announced by BKFC and McGregor was happy to share it on his social media platforms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BKFC by Triller (@bareknucklefc)



Seemingly styled after WWE’s yearly extravaganza Wrestlemania, the BKFC’s Knucklemania 5 is expected to be a gore fest with two of the sport’s most violent fighters participating in the main event.

As of right now, no other fight on the card is to be announced. The event takes place on January 26 at the Wells Fargo Centre in Philadelphia.

Alvarez, a veteran of mixed martial arts and champion across promotions, last fought against Rae Yoon Ok in 2021 for ONE championship and lost via unanimous decision. Despite brief talk of a UFC return for a trilogy with Michael Chandler, he has decided to re-sign with BKFC.

Alvarez vs Stephens preview

So this will be the 40-year-old legend returning to action after 3 years.

Alvarez’s prime might be behind him at this point but make no mistake, the format for BKFC highly compliments The Underground King’s brutal fighting style. So anyone watching will be in for a treat. Think Mike Perry but, with a far more diverse arsenal of weapons.

Then there’s Jeremy Stephens. One of the hardest hitters of the sport, Stephen’s claim to fame for the laymen comes from a pre-fight presser for UFC 205 press conference in 2016, when he interrupted McGregor, only to be asked, who he was by the Irishman. And so, he resides forever in the heart of MMA meme culture.

But as funny as that was, Stephens is a violent man, with 19 of his 29 career victories coming via KO and TKOs. But he’s a dangerous striker, blessed with the hand of god, and has knockout wins over fighters like Rafael Dos Anjos, Josh Emmett, and Dennis Bermudez.

Both fighters are evenly matched in terms of the explosive nature of their styles. Both can take serious damage and keep carrying on, which fits in perfectly with what has come to be expected of the BKFC.