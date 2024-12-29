Mike Perry Calls Winning the King of Violence Title Against Eddie Alvarez His Career’s ‘Biggest Moment’

Mike Perry’s journey in combat sports has been nothing short of a rollercoaster, but a specific victory at BKFC marked a defining moment in his career. Coming off a challenging UFC run, Perry found new life in bare-knuckle fighting, a sport that seemed tailor-made for his aggressive, no-holds-barred style. Winning the King of Violence title, especially after Eddie Alvarez’s dramatic decision to quit on the stool, felt like a fresh start for Perry, one that solidified his place in the combat sports world.

Speaking in a candid interview for the Overdogs podcast, Perry reflected on what made this moment so special.

“The King of Violence title when Alvarez quit on the stool and I had my son and I was talking on the mic.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dirty Boxing Championship (@dirtyboxing)

Perry emphasized how everything came full circle in that one fight. The victory not only showcased his brutal skills but also marked a personal milestone as he shared the moment with his son in the crowd.

For Perry, this win wasn’t just about the title, it was about proving to himself and the world that he still had what it takes to be at the top of the fight game. After a rocky road, this career-high moment symbolized a redemption of sorts, showing that Perry was more than capable of thriving in his new bare-knuckle home.

Well, nowadays ‘Platinum’ has been focusing on a different side of the fight game as well. He hosts a lot of interviews with fighters and asks them pressing questions. Most recently, he asked Yoel Romero why he wasn’t fighting Jake Paul next.

Perry wants Romero vs. Paul

Perry recently ran into the former UFC star Romero and was taken aback by how much weight and muscle the 234-pound fighter had packed on. Shocked by Romero’s transformation, Perry couldn’t resist asking why the Cuban powerhouse wasn’t fighting Jake Paul in the ring, given his imposing frame and legendary fighting skills.

Romero responded with a confident statement, saying –

“He don’t want to fight me… I wanna fight that guy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dirty Boxing Championship (@dirtyboxing)

This remark had Perry raising eyebrows, as he insinuated that Paul might be avoiding a potential showdown with Romero.

For Perry, the idea that ‘The Problem Child’ would steer clear of a seasoned fighter like Romero seemed almost too obvious to ignore. The exchange highlights the growing tension between Paul’s celebrity boxing career and the increasing pool of combat sports legends who are eager to step into the ring with him.

With Romero’s intimidating presence and undeniable skill, Perry believes the former UFC fighter could be a serious threat to Paul if only he’d be given the chance.