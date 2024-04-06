BMF Justin Gaethje’s High Hopes for $300,000 Bonus Boost from Dana White at UFC 300

UFC ‘BMF’ champ Justin Gaethje’s performances inside the octagon have helped him reap several bonuses. Similarly, ‘The Highlight’ recently talked about his hopes of pocketing an elevated bonus for his UFC 300 fight against Max ‘Blessed’ Holloway.

Gaethje was recently interviewed by the ‘MMA Junkie’ reporter, Kevin Iole, where he touched upon a plethora of issues related to his upcoming BMF title defense fight. The Arizona native also specified that he wants to bag a ‘6x-increased’ fight bonus from his UFC 300 scrap.

Despite the ‘BMF’ champion’s confidence, his mission of earning a bonus on the night of 13 April won’t be a cakewalk. He will need to surpass the performance of all other fighters on the UFC 300 card. On top of it, the reputation of his UFC 300 rival indicates that the 35-year-old may have to put his heart and soul into the fight just to win it.

However, even if Justin Gaethje’s bout against Max Holloway is judged to be the “most exciting,” at UFC 300, it might not be enough for a 6x-increased bonus. The 35-year-old even addressed the situation in the interview, stating,

“It’s gonna be the most exciting fight of the night. I’m just hoping that the UFC bumps that bonus up to $300,000”

Dana White and Co. have planned things a bit differently for UFC 300. This time around, they have placed three title fights on a single card. Hence, even though Gaethje’s wish of pocketing a $300k ‘Fight of the Night’ bonus instead of $50k may sound farfetched, it is by no means impossible. Besides, the MMA fighter is extremely confident about earning the ‘Fight of the Night’ bonus, which shows how successful he has been with this venture in the past.

When did Justin Gaethje earn a post-fight bonus the last time?

The Arizona native has taken to the octagon twelve times, with eight wins and four losses to his name. Apart from the wins and losses, Gaethje has also earned seven post-fight bonuses to date, which supports his reputation as a “violent” fighter

‘The Highlight’ impressed fans with incredible performances in his last two encounters against Rafael Fiziev and Dustin Poirier. He also earned bonuses for both of these performances at UFC 286 and UFC 291.

Hence, one cannot blame Gaethje for being confident about his chances of getting a bonus at UFC 300. However, only UFC head honcho Dana White has the power to fulfill the ‘BMF’ champ’s ‘300k’ dream.