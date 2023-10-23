Days After Bagging $1,000,000+ Against Logan Paul, Conor McGregor’s Friend Dillon Danis Announces Money Moves With Dana White

The much-hyped boxing fight between Dillon Danis and Logan Paul took place on October 14, 2023, in Manchester, England. The fight was a total disappointment for fans worldwide and caused much controversy as it ended with Paul defeating Danis by disqualification. But even after a humiliating loss, Conor McGregor’s friend and long-time training partner earned over $1 million from this fight. Moreover, as per the reports, the BJJ star who was signed with Bellator has been released and is now a free agent. Now, he is hinting at a potential move to the world’s leading MMA organization, UFC.

Advertisement

‘El Jefe’ has a professional fighting record of 2-0-0 in Bellator and has fought against Max Humphrey and Kyle Walker. His last bout was in 2019 at Bellator 222, where he won in the first round by submitting Humphrey. Since then, he hasn’t taken up any fight due to the injuries. But he recently took to Twitter and tagged the UFC president Dana White, hinting at a deal with the UFC.

Dillon Danis hints at his potential UFC debut

Dillon Danis doesn’t have much of a profound MMA record but has made a big name in the world of MMA all because of his connection with ‘The Notorious’ and his online antics. He was the former lightweight champion’s training partner since 2016 and was also involved in a post-fight brawl with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

Advertisement

Just after the news of his release from Bellator broke out, Danis played his cards well and reached out to Dana White on Twitter. He teased the idea of working in the UFC and making a lot of money as a result. He wrote:

“We about to make a lot of money, Dana White”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/dillondanis/status/1715904846472040474?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Danis hasn’t competed in an MMA fight since January 2019. But his last fight, which was a boxing match against Logan Paul created a lot of buzz. His trash-talking did serve as a good strategy to generate the hype, which also benefited him financially.

Danis’ approach and earnings for the Logan Paul fight

Both Danis and Paul had been trash-talking about each other for years, and the shared bad blood finally led to a six-round boxing match. The match caused much controversy and resulted in Logan Paul defeating Dillon Danis by disqualification.

Advertisement

The initial build-up for the fight was not a smooth road and was full of nasty exchanges and ugly comments targeted towards Logan’s fiancé Nina Agdal. The BJJ star targeted Agdal by making personal remarks and a lot of Twitter trolling. It all got so ugly that the Danish model Agdal sued ‘El Jefe’ by filing a $150,000 lawsuit.

McGregor’s training partner remained unfazed by the restraining orders and during his appearance on Piers Morgan’s show he talked about his $1 million fight purse for his fight against the WWE star.

Dillon Danis’s deal with the UFC remains uncertain, but his personality speaks of controversy, all thanks to his trash talk that keeps the fans entertained. His entry into the UFC will surely generate more buzz and can prove to be beneficial and more entertaining for MMA fans worldwide.