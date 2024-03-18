Chael Sonnen Explains Jake Paul Is in ‘Double-Lose Situation’ for the Mike Tyson Fight

The YouTuber-boxer, Jake Paul, has been criticized by the boxing community multiple times to date. Fans often accuse Paul of choosing low-caliber rivals to defeat and build his record. Paul may have elected the legendary Mike Tyson as his next rival, but the UFC veteran, Chael Sonnen, recently opined that choosing the famous ‘Iron’ is proving to be a terrible decision for Paul. ‘The American Gangster’s’ latest YouTube video explained how ‘The Problem Child’ is in a “double-lose situation” due to this decision.

‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ became the youngest unified boxing champion in 1987, while he was just 20 years, 4 months, and 22 days old. Tyson knocked out Trevor Berbick in Round 2 to claim his heavyweight title.

After almost two decades, Tyson decided to hang up his gloves when he declared retirement in 2005. The love and respect that Tyson has got in the boxing world is also massive. A lot of the fans are already criticizing this matchup for pulling back the retired legend into the ring once more. This is why Sonnen opined that fans would hate Paul, irrespective of the results of the coveted Paul vs. Tyson encounter. He said,

“We let him [Paul] know that if you beat up St. Geriatric [Mike Tyson], now you’ll not get credit, coz we like Mike Tyson. You’re at a double-lose situation. You lose, we’re all out and tease you, and tell you, ‘You’re terrible’. You win, we hate you, because we like him.”

Well, being criticized is nothing new for Paul. But choosing a rival thirty years older than him can also not come with much appreciation. Amidst the storm of criticisms, the best he can do is to go for a win, which will improve his record overall. However, gaining a victory won’t be easy for Paul.

Mike Tyson’s training footage might scare Jake Paul

Mike Tyson is called ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ for a reason. His vicious punches have shut off the lights of his rivals multiple times during his pro-boxing career. But even the 57-year-old Tyson’s punches look equally potent.

Soon after the fight was announced, Tyson decided to share his training schedule with his fans as well. The intensity of his training has startled several fans, including the noted UFC star, Kamaru Usman. It’s quite apparent that ‘The Problem Child’ also might have his eyes on Tyson’s training footage. However, ‘Iron’s’ intense training indicates that he has enough gas in his tank to subject Paul to the worst-case scenario after the fight, which would be a loss on top of all the criticism.