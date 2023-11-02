Brendan Schaub Gets Reality Check After Accusing Tyson Fury of Getting Unfair Advantage Against Francis Ngannou

It has been a few days since Francis Ngannou took on Tyson Fury in a 10-round boxing match. Given how the fight played out and the eventual decision, there has been a lot of backlash from the MMA community against Fury. Both fans as well as Francis himself, have been pointing out instances from the fight that were not scored accurately.

In the most recent example of the same, former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub joined in on the action. While reacting to a video uploaded on Twitter by Just Bleed media, he accused the referee on the night of being biased towards Tyson Fury. Schaub pointed out an instance from the fight where he believed Fury was given an undue advantage by the referee.

In the video Fury can be seen recovering after Ngannou knocked him down in the third round of the match. While expressing his disappointment on his Twitter handle, Schaub wrote,

”Seems @francis_ngannou was fighting more than just Fury and the judges in Saudi Arabia. Last time I checked if a fighter gets knocked down they get 10 secs ya?”

Schaub was insinuating that the referee awarded more time than permitted to Fury after he was knocked down in the third round. Which is why he stated that ‘The Predator’ was fighting more than just Fury.

Schaub’s take on the situation was quickly squashed by long-time UFC veteran referee, John McCarthy. Who said,

“Brendan my brother, they get 10 seconds to get to a standing position. Not to the restarting of the fight.”

In the tweet McCarthy explained how the 10 seconds are given for to boxer to stand on his feet and not for the fight to restart. The tweet from an experienced MMA referee gave a reality check to the former UFC fighter.

There is a lot of hype around ‘The Predator’ given his recent performance. It would make sense for Ngannou’s representative to strike while the iron is hot and book him in another fight. Who could the next fight be?

Francis Ngannou to return for a boxing match after Tyson Fury fight?

Most fans as well as pundits assumed that Francis Ngannou’s next fight would be in MMA with the PFL. However, in a recent interview, PFL founder Donn Davis said that ‘The Predator’s’ next fight might not be in MMA. He stated lack of worthy opponents as the reason for the same. Since the win, Ngannou has been linked with the likes of Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder for a fight.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Eddie Hearn detailed big plans for a fight between Joshua and Ngannou. The renowned boxing promoter envisions a Muhammadi Ali inspired, ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ part two between Ngannou and Joshua.

It would make sense for Ngannou to return to boxing right away. For ‘The Predator’ there isn’t a bigger draw than Joshua or Wilder at this point in time. If he wins it he will become one of the biggest stars in boxing, period. If he loses, he can go back to MMA with the PFL having completed a life-long dream and becoming a multi-millionaire in the process.