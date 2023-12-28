Gervonta Davis Religion: What Name Did ‘Tank’ Adopt After His Conversion to Islam?

Following in the footsteps of boxing legends Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, and Devin Haney, the undefeated boxer from Baltimore, Gervonta Davis, has officially converted to Islam. Recently, a video emerged on the internet where Davis was seen taking the Shahada. Now that everyone knows about his change of religion, many want to know what name he adopted after changing his religion. Let’s dive in to find details about it.

Advertisement

It’s well known that before Muhammad Ali converted to Islam, his name was Cassius Clay, and later he gained success and fame worldwide as Ali. Now that Davis is a Muslim, the question is, did he change his name? To answer simply, yes, Davis has adopted a new name, and his Muslim name is Abdul Wahid. In another video that emerged on the internet, shared by Dus Dawah, Imam Hasan Somali disclosed Davis’s Muslim name. He stated;

“Many if you know that he embraced Islam. Alhamdulillah, and he is Muslim and I just wanted to talk about something that’s very important and beneficial. The attribute that he chose the name that he chose as a Muslim is Abdul Wahid. It means the servant of the one from the names of Allah, the name of God is Al Wahid.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DusDawah/status/1740158327475380410?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Some stars like Mike Tyson and Kyrie Irving haven’t changed their names after converting to Islam, as it’s not obligatory for them. However, Davis, similar to Muhammad Ali and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, has chosen to adopt a new name. Meanwhile, Davis hasn’t provided any comments or official statements regarding his decision to convert to Islam. And now it will be interesting to see with which name he fights in his upcoming matches.

When will Gervonta Davis (Abdul Wahid) fight next?

It’s been over 8 months since we saw “Tank” entering and fighting under the lights. His last fight was against Ryan ‘KingRy’ Garcia on April 22. In the 8th round showcased ‘Tank’s’ incredible punching power, leading to Garcia’s defeat via knockout. And since then the fans of Davis are eyeing his return to the boxing ring.

As of now, there is no chatter about when he is going to return. Many fans want to see him fight Devin Haney and Shakur Stevenson. While the talk is still ongoing, there’s no confirmation about ‘Tank’s’ next rival, leaving his fans speculating about who it will be. There is no official confirmation of when he will return.