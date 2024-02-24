Brian Ortega Nickname: Why Is Ortega Called ‘T-City’: The Story Behind UFC Star’s Moniker

The UFC returns to Mexico this weekend after a long absence. On its return, the promotion is not only bringing a stacked card, it also inaugurated a performance institute this week. One of the biggest stars on the card is former title challenger Brian Ortega who takes on Yair Rodriguez in a rematch. Given how the last fight ended, ‘T-City’ will be eager to make a statement this weekend with a win over Rodriguez. Ahead of the fight, here’s an answer to a frequently asked question about Ortega.

What is T-City? Why does Brian Ortega use that nickname?

T-City is short for triangle city. He was given this nickname by Jiu-Jitsu coach Rener Gracie. Ortega earned the nickname when he was just 15 and further shed light on it in an interview from 2016. He said,

“It comes from Rener Gracie. He gave it to me when I was about 15 years old. Because I was the smallest guy in the academy, just a little kid and I would throw my legs up in the air and choke out everyone with a triangle. So one time we went bowling and you know how you put your name on the bowling screen? He put Triangle City and then I just made it smaller to T-City. That’s what it means.”

Is Ortega a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu?

‘T-City’ has been practising Jiu-jitsu since a very early age. He is a first degree black belt under Rener Gracie, who is a member of the illustrious Gracie family credited with inventing and perfecting the art of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Brian Ortega submission wins

The former title challenger has 15-wins to his name in his professional MMA career so far. Of the 15 wins, 7 have come via submission. Four of those seven submission wins have come via triangle chokes, which further explains his moniker. Ortega is extremely deadly on the ground and often puts his opponents in extremely compromising situations.

What happened in the first fight with Yair Rodríguez?

Ortega took on Rodriguez in July 2022. The two men served as the main event for a fight night card. In the very first round of the fight, Ortega found himself defending an arm triangle. While trying to get out of the situation, Ortega pulled his arm away with force.

In doing so, he dislocated his shoulder and was left withering in pain. He was unable to continue, and the fight was called off. After a year away from the sport, he returns to bounce back into the win column in the rematch.