Brock Lesnar Daughter: Who is Mya Lesnar?

Brock Lesnar is one of the most popular stars in both the UFC and the WWE community. His legacy remains untouched with his glorifying professional career.

However, the legend has always maintained his personal life very private. Even though not much is known about his personal life someone very close to him is all set to make their mark just like Lesnar.

Lesnar’s daughter, Mya Lesnar has been in the news for the very right reasons. She has been the centre of attention for her athletic achievements in shot put. She was also named as the Student-Athlete of the Week at Colorado State University.

With this news making rounds on the internet, fans are now curious to know more about the legendary Brock Lesnar’s daughter.

Mya is Brock Lesnar’s daughter from his previous relationship with Nicole McClain. She is 21 years old and has inherited her father’s incredible genes. She has a stellar career in sports and is a shot putter at Colorado State. Not just this, but she also represents her hometown Alexandria, Minnesota.

He is married to Rena Lesnar and has 4 children. Let’s dig in to know more about his daughter and the family in detail.

More About: Brock Lesnar Sons and Family

‘The Conqueror’ is married to Rena “Sable” Lesnar. The couple got married in the year 2006 and have two kids together.

Lesnar has two sons named Turk Lesnar and Duke Lesnar with his wife Rena Lesnar. Whereas the legend also has 2 children with Nicole McClain. Lesnar and McClain a son named Luke Lesnar apart from Mya Lynn.

His eldest son Luke Lesnar is currently 25 years old. He was born on April 10, 2002. The WWE legend’s son Turk was born in 2009 and is currently 14 years old. Turk along with his youngest brother Duke who was born in 2010 has a shared love for hockey.

‘The Beast Incarnate’ has a huge fanbase and is loved by his fans all over the world. His power and strength is not just limited to his professional career but has been further taken forward by his own kids. We believe, with years to come, his kids will surely prove their mettle and make us witness the same prowess and power that Brock Lesnar has.