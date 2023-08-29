“Buy a Dog”: When Khabib Nurmagomedov Gave YouTuber Unusual Advice for Revenge Fight Against Donald Trump’s Favorite MMA Star

Khabib Nurmagomedov has shown his dominance time after time against some of the greatest UFC fighters in his career. However, the former UFC lightweight champion also has a playful side, which he has also shown several times on camera. Evidently, the Dagestani once gave very uncanny advice to YouTube star Kyle Forgeard in 2020 against Donald Trump’s favorite MMA star, Jorge Masvidal.

Forgeard revealed to Nurmagomedov that he had a bone to pick with Masvidal, as ‘Gamebred’ had swayed his woman away from him. Thus, in order to get back with Masvidal, Forgeard sought aid from ‘The Eagle‘.

Khabib Nurmagomedov advised YouTuber against Donald Trump’s favorite fighter

The Dagestani gave an interview with Kyle Forgeard a couple of years ago. During the interview, Forgeard discussed how Jorge Masvidal stole his girl, and so he wanted to get back at the Miamian fighter.

Nurmagomedov was shocked upon learning the story and claimed it would be quite difficult to fight against Masvidal. Despite this, he gave Forgeard a hilarious and very surprising solution to his problems. Check out their conversation below:

Forgeard said, “My girlfriend went out in Miami and she told me she was just having a girl’s night and then she ended up hooking up with Jorge Masvidal, like slept with her. So now, I wanna fight that guy…” Khabib Nurmagomedov replied, “How old are you? 26? That’s too old for this.” Forgeard added, “Like he started hanging around with Trump and now he just thinks like he can just sleep with other people’s girlfriends. I don’t think that it’s right.” Khabib hilariously advises, “I think, you have to buy a dog.“

Nurmagomedov explained to Kyle how difficult it was for the Nelk boy to fight and defeat the former BMF champion. Masvidal is a well-established fighter who has fought against some of the greatest UFC fighters. What’s more, Masvidal is not only one of the top UFC fighters but he also has ties with former US President Donald Trump.

Donald Trump praised Jorge Masvidal

How often do you get to hear a US President praise a UFC fighter? Not a lot of times. However, former US President Trump has revealed his admiration for Masvidal in the past and even claimed that ‘Gamebred’ was one of his favorite fighters. Similarly, ‘Street Jesus’ has also shown his support for the former President by mocking the US legal system for his indictment.

Furthermore, Masvidal had also campaigned for the former president during his 2020 presidential campaign. Trump really appreciated this gesture in a month-old interview with UFC. He said:

“Jorge’s a great guy, and he was campaigning for me. …He was a big fan of mine — politically — and I’ll tell you, it had a big difference, I did phenomenally well in Miami and in all of Florida with the Hispanic population, and I credit a lot of that to Jorge, so we love Jorge.“

Nurmagomedov’s advice reveals his fumy nature and a unique approach for Forgeard to use against Masvidal. However, it is unclear whether the YouTuber actually took heed of The Eagle’s advice and carried a four-legged furry backup against Donald Trump’s favorite fighter.