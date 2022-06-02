“He was suspended for Cheating” – Dominick Cruz expresses surprise over TJ Dillashaw is getting a title shot after one win

Dominick Cruz tries to understand how TJ Dillashaw gets the next title shot when he was suspended for cheating.

TJ Dillashaw in the past was been suspended for the use of banned substances. He however came back to the ufc after his suspension got over and got a victory against Cory Sandhagen. TJ Dillashaw is one of the top bantamweights in the world and so is the old horse Dominick Cruz.

Dominick Cruz has been around for a very long time in the UFC. He was a champion in the bantamweight division. Recently on The MMA Hour Dominick Cruz spoke to Ariel Helwani about his future in the UFC. Dom is surprised how TJ Dillashaw is getting the next title shot even after cheating. Aljo is the current champion at 135 pounds and most likely TJ will face him for the title.

“He was suspended for cheating, so to get a shot after one win, OK, cool, .Sounds like a hook-up to me”. Cruz said on The MMA Hour.

Cruz said that TJ just came back and had one fight against Cory. Not that Cory is a easy fight but just after getting back from cheating and one win, TJ getting the title shot wasn’t something Cruz was able to digest. He said he understands as he got the title shot even after coming back from a knee injury. I got my shot that way which is different, he added.

The two important aspects of setting up a fight according to Cruz are ticket sales and storyline. The storyline is something more important to the UFC than who deserves what, he added. “I’ve said it a million times – nobody really deserves anything in this sport. You get everything you earn. He fought Cory Sandhagen. He earned that. But that’s pretty much my layout. Cruz said to Ariel. Cruz thinks the storyline sells so the UFC is doing this.

Dominick Cruz on his future

When asked about his career Dominick said:

“I am asking for some of the toughest dudes in the world. The belt is important but I have had multiple belts, he added. I don’t say no to opponents Ariel, I say no to dates or yes to dates and the dates are important. Once I set the date and once I set the opponent then we hit the races. I am open to fight and I would love to fight.”

Jose Aldo, Petr Yan etc some of the names he showed interest in. He also showed interest in rematching Henry Cejudo. Cruz seems interested in a five round fight. August would make more sense for the comeback, Dominic added.

Also Read: Michel Pereira’s Wife Reacts to Jorge Masvidal DM Scandal

Click here for more UFC news