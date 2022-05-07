UFC 274 Prediction Michael Chandler vs Tony Ferguson: Who will come out on top in the lightweight clash?

UFC 274 Prediction for the Lightweight clash between Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson.

UFC 274 is a card that no fan around the world would want to miss. The card has many exciting fights like Rose vs Carla for the women’s strawweight title.

We have Charles Olivera vs Justin to determine who the king in the lightweight division is. Even though we have two big title fights many believe Tony vs Chandler is a fan favorite amongst the fan favorite.

Tony Ferguson vs Michael Chandler is a guaranteed fireworks. The situation for both The Iron Mike and The El cucuy is very interesting.

Tony Ferguson has lost last three fights in the UFC after being on a very impressive UFC run of a 12 fight winning streak. Michael Chandler is on a two fight losing streak but has only gone up in the eyes of the fans. The Bellator turned UFC fighter is all set to test the waters against one of the unique guys not only in lightweight division but in the entire UFC.

Tony however has a good chance of winning this fight and getting back in the win column. His last two losses were against Dariush and Olivera who are both great grapplers. Chandler is also a good wrestler but his grappling positions aren’t the same as Olivera and Beneil.

Chandler likes to keep the fight on the feet and make it a war. Tony has won fights like these in the past. The loss he faced against Gaethji was on the feet but it was all credit to Gaethji for putting up a spectacular performance against Tony.

The left hook that Gaethji had caused a lot of problems to Tony. Chandler is very athletic and a great fighter himself but doesn’t posses as much threat to Tony as Gaethji did.



There are many questions related to Tony. Is this his last fight? Is he too old to fight? Has he lost step inside the octagon? Is he not the best of the best in the lightweight anymore?. Tony however has to live up the name Boogeyman which he has got and prove the doubters wrong. Will he be able to do that? Only time will tell.

