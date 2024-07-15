UFC Star Believes Michael Chandler Faked Title Shot Claim Against Islam for Conor McGregor Fight

Following Conor McGregor’s pullout of UFC 303, as all parties involved now try to figure out the way forward, Michael Chandler claimed he had been offered a title shot against Islam Makhachev. However, this is just an attempt to bait ‘The Notorious’, according to a fellow lightweight star.

Beneil Dariush recently sat down for an interview with ‘Submission Radio’ where the host asked Dariush what he made of Chandler’s title shot. Dariush was quick to dismiss the former Bellator champion and said that since the latter was coming off of a loss, the company wouldn’t give him the Islam fight anyway.

Dariush believes Chandler is just bluffing to get people’s attention and ‘p*ss them off’. But if this was the real deal, then it would be super impressive, he added.

“But if they did give him that shot then jeez man, that’s impressive. I think he is really just trying to get into people’s heads, possibly trying to make Conor more motivated to fight.”

Good old fashioned passionate American @MizzouWrestling beats sambo all day. @MAKHACHEVMMA — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) July 2, 2024



Furthermore, the lightweight fighter added that even if Chandler is awarded a title shot, he does not see him doing well against the champion.

The 35-year-old believes that Chandler only has a chance if he secures a knockout in the first round. Other than that, it is an easy win for the man from Dagestan.

But if Chandler actually only used this as a bait to lure McGregor, it seems to have worked as the two seems to have worked things out in light of the assassination attempt against Donald Trump

Trump’s misery brings McGregor and Chandler together

The two men were supposed to face each other at UFC 303 in June 2024. However, the fight has now been pushed back indefinitely.

There is no information about how serious McGregor’s injury is or what is his expected timeline of return. Therefore, it can not be said with certainty that he will return this year.

Now, this has meant that both fighters haven’t seen eye to eye for sometime. Until yesterday when Trump got clocked by someone in the crowd and the Irishman tweeted in support of the former president. Chandler, then joined in claiming he agreed with the Irishman on the subject.



Following the tweet, ‘The Notorious’ replied by saying that he had spoken to Dana White about a new date and further added that the fight would take place in 2024 for sure.