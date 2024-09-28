Chael Sonnen Defends ‘Great Entertainer’ Conor McGregor Against Criticism Over Iconic ‘Wife Is in My DMs’ Line

Conor McGregor is the best entertainer the sport of Mixed Martial Arts has ever seen. He single-handedly made the UFC an international success with multiple record-breaking PPVs, and a sidequest in boxing against Floyd Mayweather, which is why Chael Sonnen feels his notorious ‘Youh woife is moi DMs‘ line is rather defensible.

Sonne himself has been rather critical of McGregor, especially with the drama surrounding the Michael Chandler fight.

However, in a recent interview with Mike Soccio on his YouTube channel, he praised the Irishman for being one of the greatest entertainers in the sport,

“You have an entertainer that agreed to give you your money’s worth until they fade to black and roll the credits….You have a character that stayed in character and went down with the ship knowing you were going to hate him…He’s a great entertainer.”

Sonnen was referring to McGregor’s infamous misogynistic rant against Dustin Poirier and his wife Jolie after breaking his own leg during their trilogy fight. Sonnen believes that the Irishman knew the fight ended way too early and on a disappointing note.

So instead of just accepting his fate and being sad about it, he stayed in character and continued talking trash to his opponent, creating one of the most iconic moments in UFC history.

Now, Uncle Chael is known for weaving a few narratives that has no roots in reality whatsoever, so if one were to consider what he’s claiming here, they are hereby advised to do so with a grain of salt.

That said, McGregor does like to entertain and nobody can take that away from him, even though the last time he actually backed it up was when most of his current fans were in middle school. But that has never stopped him has it?

McGregor trashes Topuria

McGregor going live on DuelBits has become a new fan favorite event. Because every time he goes live fans ask him his opinions on fighters and he berates them live in front of thousands of viewers.

The most recent call out came against the UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria after a fan asked him how he would fare against the Spaniard.

“I’d grab him by the scruff of his chest and slap that little nose off him. Litle ding dong of a thing he is…little short a*s tick, I’ll box your jaw in ON SIGHT.”

Conor McGregor just WENT OFF on Ilia Topuria “Litle ding dong of a thing he is… little short ass tick, I’ll box your jaw in ON SIGHT.” @Duelbits #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/b7dGKRWPBL — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 27, 2024

The Irishman did not hesitate to absolutely trash the champ. He even revealed that he was in Marbella, Spain for the Bare Knuckle Fighting event and asked him to pull up on him.

Now, if only he showed that same kind of enthusiasm inside the octagon!