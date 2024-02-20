Ian Garry Vows to ‘Beat the Fu*ck Out’ of Colby Covington in Front of Donald Trump and Retire Him From UFC

Ian Garry was one of the standout performers at UFC 298. The rising welterweight star extended his win streak to 14-0 with a clinical performance against Geoff Neal. Going into the fight, there was a lot of talk about Neal’s power and how Garry would be able to handle that. ‘The Future’ proved that he can compete with and secure wins against elite competition in the UFC. Following his win, Garry had just one name on his mind. He recently also revealed on ‘The MMA Hour‘ the exact manner in which he wants to beat his next target.

Following an impressive win the past weekend, Ian Garry sat down with Ariel Helwani. Helwani asked Garry about potentially facing Colby Covington next. In response to the same, Garry said,

“I’ll talk to [Colby] when I beat the f*** out of him in that octagon. If Trump’s in attendance, I will drag Colby in front of Trump and I will beat the mouth off him. And I’ll say ‘this is what you created. Boom this is MAGA. Boom it’s no more.’ Get rid of him, get him out of the UFC. I will silence Colby Covington. I will hit him so hard he never speaks again… that is how I want to beat Colby Covington.”

Over the past few months there has been an increased amount of attention around Ian Garry and his wife. Prior to his last fight, fans on Twitter shared details about his wife.

This became something that both fans and fighters used to troll Garry relentlessly. Chief among them were Colby Covington as well as Sean Strickland.

Will Ian Garry get his wish granted to him?

In the entire build up to the fight, Garry stated multiple times that after he secures a win against Geoff Neal he wants Colby Covington. For ‘The Future’ the fight against Covington is extremely personal.

He wants revenge for everything Covington said about his wife. However, getting a fight against Covington might be easier said than done. ‘Chaos’ has been extremely sporadic in his activity over the past few years.

Although he stated he wants to change that, there is no guarantee that he will actually be more active this year.

Furthermore, Garry will not be on top of Covington’s list of opponents and he will not agree to the fight immediately. To make things a bit more complicated, Covington is currently ranked 5th in the welterweight division whereas Garry is 10th.