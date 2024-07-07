Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal Purse and Payouts: Reports Reveal Earnings of Every Fighter on The Fight Card

The iconic Honda Center in Anaheim, California will witness the epic duel between former foes, Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal on July 6, 2024. Well, as long as purses are concerned, the 10-round Last Man Standing bout will earn the ‘Stockton slugger’ $500,000 as opposed to Masvidal’s $300,000.

While the drama leading up to the match-up has been quite thrilling, the headliners will actually out-earn the rest of the event roster. In addition to the barnburner of a ‘BMF’ clash in the main event, former UFC lightweight Anthony ‘Showtime’ Pettis is also featured in the card with a reported payout of $350,000 as per MMA Junkie, while his opponent, Chris Avila has a guaranteed salary of $210,000.

The co-main event is also a money spinner as per the disclosed figures with Shane Mosley Jr taking on former champion and veteran Daniel Jacobs for $160,000 and $100,000 respectively. On the other hand, Kenneth Lopes vs. Andres Martinez in the undercard promises $18,000 to Lopes and $600 to Martinez while Jose Aguayo and Bryce Logan lock horns for $40,000 & $6,000 with Aguayo outearning his opponent. The rest of the card’s payout details are as follows.

Diaz vs Masvidal card: Payouts detailed

Considering the numbers Diaz and Masvidal generate, the duo eclipses others in the same card except for Pettis who is making $50k more than the Miami slugger. Other attractions on the card include young and upcoming Curmel Monton who has a disclosed pay of $40,000 against 36-year-old Nikolai Buzolin who earns a measly $8,000.

Controversialist boxer, Ryan Garcia’s younger brother, Sean Garcia is also featured in the card against Amanda Vargas with both taking away $50k and $100,000 respectively. Meanwhile, 27-year-old Devin Cushing (13-0, 10 KOs), of Pensacola, Florida, aims to avenge his amateur loss to Correa (13-1, 8 KOs), 33, of Miami, Florida as both are expected to snag $60,000 and $15,000.

Steve Dunn will look to make a name for himself with a measly $500 pay against Gabriel Costa who takes away $2500 whereas Alan Sanchez and Luis Lopes clashed heads for $55,000 & $22,500. This leaves us with just one fight remaining and that is Luciano Ramos vs. Dan Hernandez with Ramos expecting a $5,000 and Hernandez a $3,500 cheque.