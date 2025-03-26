Logan Paul Admits Getting Completely Ignored by Dana White When Trying to Secure a Fight at a Historic UFC Event

The Paul brothers are looking to take over combat sports. While Jake Paul is aiming to focus on boxing, Logan Paul is very determined to make his mark in the WWE as well as UFC. But Dana White doesn’t seem to care.

Paul recently had UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall on his podcast, Impaulsive, and the two got into a discussion about Logan potentially stepping into the Octagon. Aspinall, always one to push the envelope, asked if Logan had talked to the UFC about making his debut.

That’s when Logan dropped a bombshell: “I did, I told Dana for UFC 300, I texted him, I said, ‘Hey man, consider me available to fight on the undercard in the Sphere.’ Basically, he completely ignored me.”

Ouch, that’s got to sting. For a guy who’s managed to secure fights with Floyd Mayweather, wrestled at WrestleMania, and built a multi-million-dollar sports drink empire, getting ghosted by Dana White is shocking.

But it also speaks to how seriously the UFC president took the matchmaking for UFC 300. White vowed to make the entire card stacked from top to bottom with legitimate fights. So there was no room for ‘The Maverick.’

Earlier this year, the Daily Mail suggested that White did not give the go-ahead for a fight between Logan and Conor McGregor because of his long-standing ‘beef’ with Jake. Jake laughed off that claim with a tweet.

However, one cannot rule out that possibility since White is not someone to mess with. Still, Paul isn’t giving up on his UFC dreams just yet.

In fact, Aspinall himself is pushing for him to make the move. With his freakish athleticism, elite conditioning, and ability to grab eyeballs, it’s not out of the question that we’ll see Logan in the UFC someday.

For now, Paul will have to keep waiting—and hoping Dana White finally responds to his texts. As for Aspinall, he is also waiting on the UFC president to confirm his fight against Jon Jones. However, as he waits, he is already planning his next steps after walking away from the UFC.

Aspinall tells Logan Paul his retirement plans after UFC career

The Brit has already gotten a taste of the WWE, having shared the ring with the likes of Cody Rhodes. The UFC interim heavyweight champion loved the feeling of performing in the ring so much that he is willing to do it again after he steps away from the UFC.

Tom Aspinall proposes a tag-team WWE match “Cody Rhodes, Tom Aspinall versus Jon Jones and John Cena. Baby faces versus heels.” @TheSchmo312 #UFC #WWEpic.twitter.com/zyU0fjZuT2 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) March 21, 2025

At just 31, the UFC fighter has a few years of fighting ahead of him. However, on the same podcast, he spoke about retiring from the UFC: “That’s something that I would really enjoy doing, just like as a little outlet when I finish from fighting…I wanna be done sooner rather than later. I would rather be done a couple too early than a couple too late.”

Tom Aspinall teases retirement after Jon Jones fight pic.twitter.com/AgHCPTzYgu — IMPAULSIVE (@impaulsive) March 25, 2025

The fans need not worry about the Brit retiring anytime soon since he will not hang up his gloves till he satisfies his thirst for UFC gold. All that’s left is for Jon Jones to accept the fight, and the Brit will be ready, anytime anywhere.