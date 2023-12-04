“No Way Dana…”: $1.1 Million BKFC Purse of Mike Perry Stuns Fans as It Overshadows His UFC Earnings

Numerous fans and noted MMA personalities have often criticized the UFC due to their low fighter payouts. A large chunk of the MMA community believes that the athletes deserve to be paid handsome remunerations in return for the risk they take. But even after several callouts by noteworthy combat sports personalities, ‘Dana White and Co.’ haven’t paid much attention to them. The UFC’s low fighter payouts have also caused the departure of several noted MMA stars.

However, a recent ‘X’ update from ‘MMA Uncensored’ caused several online MMA fans to criticize the UFC head honcho once more. It compared the earnings of the noted combat sports star, Mike Perry, from his BKFC and UFC careers. The caption to their post was enough to realize the entire comparison.

“Mike Perry’s Fighter Pay $1.3 Million (15 UFC Fights)

$1.1 Million ( 1 BKFC Fight) Mike Perry earned $1 million + for his fight vs Eddie Alvarez at BKFC 56.”

It won’t be wrong to say that the post pointed a finger at Dana White’s meager payouts for his fighters once more. Although there were fans who justified these figures, most of them poured out their stern opinions.

One of them wrote, “1.3m for 15 ufc fights is utterly disgusting. He has to pay 6/8 weeks camps for all those fights and all his coaches. Atrocious”

Another one went a bit deeper and penned, “There’s no way Dana can ignore and deflect questions about other places paying more”

One more fan criticized the UFC CEO, writing, “Dana White’s a rip off”

But as already said, some of the followers justified the UFC’s payouts as well. One of them wrote, “UFC is the worst promotion to fight for!”

The UFC CEO has turned pretty much a deaf ear to all of the criticism he has received due to fighter payouts to date. However, another recent event also indicates that he and the ‘Zuffa’ authorities might not be able to do so anymore.

The Antitrust Lawsuit filed against UFC might cause incredible financial damage

In the year 2014, numerous former UFC fighters like Brandon Vera, Jon Fitch, and a lot of others formed a union and thought of taking action against the UFC’s shady tactics to gain market control. They finally filed an Antitrust Lawsuit against UFC authorities in the year 2016. It’s pertinent to note that the UFC’s meager payments for a large chunk of their fighters were also one of the primary points inside the union’s list of complaints.

The lawsuit was also declared as a Class Act by one of the US federal courts in August this year. Reports say that the plaintiffs (UFC fighters union) are seeking an amount ranging from $811M to $1.6B in damages from the UFC authorities. But, in such cases, the court holds the right to triple the amount sought by the plaintiffs in damages if they win the trials. Quite understandably, the UFC might be subjected to a huge loss of $4.8B if they fail to defend themselves against the allegations made by the fighters’ union.