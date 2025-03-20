Chael Sonnen Left Baffled Over UFC Champ Jon Jones Demanding 6 Months to Prepare for Tom Aspinall Fight

Amid reports Jon Jones is set for an even lengthier layoff ahead of a fight with Tom Aspinall – a former foe of the UFC superstar, Chael Sonnen has been left perplexed. Jones, who since becoming the UFC undisputed heavyweight champion in 2023 has only defended his title once and not against the interim champion, Aspinall is now adding stipulations to the deal.

Jones has also fought just twice in the last five years. Most recently, the Rochester native headlined UFC 309 back in November. In defending his portion of the heavyweight crown, Jones did so in emphatic fashion with a spinning heel kick KO of legend, Stipe Mioic.

Since sending the returning Miocic into retirement with the third-round knockout in Madison Square Garden, the veteran has been linked heavily with an overdue fight with Aspinall. However, he has yet to put pen on a deal to fight the British star. Leaving his arch-rival more than frustrated, news of a return for Jones has gone cold in recent months.

Until this week, however. According to Ariel Helwani, Jones is likely facing further sidelining. Initially targeting a summer pairing between the duo, it would seem the UFC must now alter plans.

“I was told Jon Jones wants 6 months to prepare from when the fight is locked in,” Helwani said on his Uncrowned show. “It feels like the summer, if that’s the goal… it’s starting to be slipping away a bit.”, he added sounding just as disappointed as many others.

Unsurprisingly, reacting to this report, Sonnen is baffled, to say the least. In his opinion, Jones’ stance was “interesting” — before he questioned what exactly the heavyweight star has been doing since his return.

“Four and a half months since that fight, did he (Jon Jones) not train?“, Sonnen asked on his YouTube channel. “Train with (Tom) Aspinall in mind? Did he not full well know the undefeated champion, or rather undisputed champion, was going to take on the interim champion?, he kept probing.

“What do you mean he needs six months?”, Sonnen continued, sounding genuinely irked. “Six months from when? Six months starting when? Dare do I guess? You mean from right now, don’t you? Anything that I’m saying aside from six months from now is silly.“, he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RED CORNER MMA (@redcorner.mma)

It should be noted that Aspinall also won the interim title 494 days ago he won it at UFC 295 vs. Sergei Pavlovich in November 2023. Curiously, since then, the UFC has forced him to defend the interim title as well despite the division already having an undisputed champion.

And it seems if Jones continues to push the boat out, Aspinall has other options in mind.

Aspinall ready to give up on Jones fight

Out of action since last summer, Aspinall most recently featured at UFC 304 and Curtis Blaydes on that occasion, the Brit avenged his sole Octagon loss. He has since waited and asked Jones and the UFC nicely and otherwise about getting his title unification bout out on. However, with Jones playing hooky, the Brit has now run out of care.

In recent weeks, Aspinall has made no bones about potentially moving on from Jones. Admitting he is growing impatient, Aspinall offered to fight other contenders in a future vacant heavyweight title bout.

“I’ve had enough talking about it [a fight with Jon Jones], mate,” Aspinall told Jamal Niaz. “I’m honestly bored of it. We’ll see what happens… I’m ready to fight whenever they tell me, so just let me know, and I’ll be there.”

This recent downturn in activity for Jones should come as no surprise. Since his last light heavyweight fight back in 2020, Jones has competed just twice. Prior to his win over Miocic, Jones snapped a three-year hiatus with a guillotine choke win over Ciryl Gane in his heavyweight divisional debut.