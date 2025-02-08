Dustin Poirier Turns Down Paddy Pimblett for UFC Retirement Fight, Wants a Legendary Opponent

Dustin Poirier isn’t interested in just any fight for his swan song. The former interim lightweight champion has been fighting professionally since he legally became an adult. During this time, he has put on shows against the who’s who of the sport like Conor McGregor, Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway, Cub Swanson, Anthony Pettis, Charles Oliveira, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Islam Makhachev amongst others. So, he doesn’t want to close this chapter of his life with Paddy Pimblett, it’s only a fair ask.

Make no mistake, Pimblett is a star in the making but to get there, he needs to use someone like Poirier as a stepping-stone opponent. Having just made it to the rankings, Paddy understands that the best way to reach the summit is to fight the top guys of the division, which Poirier is at the moment. Despite being a fight away from calling it a day, ‘The Diamond’ still sits comfortably as the 4th-ranked lightweight in the UFC.

A perennial lightweight contender, Poirier has had three failed attempts at undisputed gold, so he knows another title run is off the table. So right now, it’s about finding a farewell fight worthy of his legacy. So when Pimblett’s name was thrown in during an interview with Jim Rome, Poirier’s response was ‘Thanks, but no thanks’. Specifying his demands, the lightweight legend said,

“See, that’s an interesting fight but not for my retirement fight, you know,” Poirier said. “It’s legends only, man.”

Dustin Poirier isn’t interested in fighting Paddy Pimblett for his retirement fight: “That’s an interesting fight, but not for my retirement fight. It’s legends only man.” @jimrome #UFC #MMApic.twitter.com/wQz5xTri3Z — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 7, 2025

After logging around 50 fights in his career, many of them brutal wars, he’s aware that the clock is winding down. So he was quick to shut down any talks about adding 2 more fights on his resume.

So, who makes the cut for Poirier’s ‘legends only’ list? Will it be a trilogy fight with Conor McGregor? A showdown with another former champ? Perhaps, a rematch with Gaethje. That could be a brutal way to bow out of mixed martial arts though!

There is one other wish that ‘The Diamond‘ has for his retirement fight.

Poirier Hopes to Retire on Home Turf

The former interim lightweight champion is actually working closely with the UFC to finalize a farewell fight in Louisiana.

While he refuses to divulge more than he can, Poirier has been in conversation with the UFC since his last title fight loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 302. But hinting at good news to The Schmo, Poirier says,

“It’s looking like summer in New Orleans is close to happening for my retirement fight. A pay-per-view in New Orleans this summer would be incredible. That’s what I’m pushing for. That’s what the UFC’s working toward”

If all goes according to plan, Poirier’s storied career could come to a close in front of his biggest supporters, bringing everything full circle for one of MMA’s most beloved fighters.