Chael Sonnen Speculates Return of 2x UFC Champion as Hunt for UFC 300 Main Event Ramps Up

Dana White and the UFC have announced a number of big fights for UFC 300. The most recent one being Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway. Unfortunately, the promotion is still in the hunt for their super fight main event. However, a recent comment made by Dana White led Chael Sonnen to believe that the return of a former two-division world champion is on the cards at UFC 300 for a super fight.

Dana White is under immense pressure from the fans to deliver a super fight as the main event to top off UFC 300. White recently stated that a super fight ‘fell into his lap’ which left fans guessing as to what it possibly could be. Former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen shed further light on two possible main events for UFC 300. In a YouTube video, he said,

“I believe they would like Adesanya to take on whoever comes out of Du Plessis and Strickland. One of them could be a co-main event, one of them could be a main event. I am not going to tell you which is which in the company’s mind…”

According to Sonnen, the second outcome involved the return for a former two-division champion. He said,

“Amanda Nunes returning is one of your more likely active fighters and champions. It is one of your more likely scenarios. And it just happens, if Amanda were to return, you guys should know that Kayla Harrison is now a free agent. So just in the world of possibility.”



Amanda Nunes last fought In June 2023. ‘The Lioness’ secured a unanimous decision win over Irene Aldana and announced her retirement a few days later. However, she has always wanted a fight against Kayla Harrison. Could UFC 300 be the perfect opportunity for it?

Amanda Nunes vs Kayla Harrison to top the card at UFC 300?

Kayla Harrison has widely been regarded as the best female mixed martial artist outside the UFC. Harrison is a former two-time world champion in the PFL and a two-time Olympic gold medallist. Harrison has been eyeing the likes of Nunes and Cyborg for a while now. The 33-year-old became a free agent in 2023 after five years with the PFL.

Harrison stated that she wanted to focus on legacy fights, which is why he did not want to re-sign with the PFL. In terms of a legacy fight, it does not get any bigger than taking on Amanda Nunes at UFC 300. While this fight seems too good to be true, it is not entirely impossible. Only time will tell if this is the super fight that has fallen into Dana White’s lap.