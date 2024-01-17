UFC Stars React: Dana White Announces Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway BMF Title Fight for UFC 300 and More

After every announcement, fight fans are becoming increasingly excited about how things are shaping up for the historic event, UFC 300. Now, yet another title fight has been added to the event. But not the traditional belts. Instead, it’s the belt that symbolizes unfiltered, raw, and pure tenacity: the BMF (Baddest Motherfu****) title. The UFC president Dana White announced that it’s a battle between two greats, Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway. Soon after the announcement, the buzz in the fight realm began, with many UFC stars, from Michael Chandler to Dustin Poirier, expressing their excitement.

The UFC Head Honcho, announcing the fight, highlighted 50 wins and 34 finishes combined between Gaethje and Holloway. He praised Gaethje for his leg kicks and power and acknowledged Max’s reputation as one of the best UFC boxers who makes top 10 opponents look outclassed. Soon after the fight was announced, the UFC stars shared their excitement.

Sharing his reaction, Chandler expressed excitement for the Gaethje vs. Holloway, calling it an absolute banger. “Iron” mentioned can’t wait to watch it and he’ll be sitting cage side for UFC 300.

It appears that Dustin Poirier is supporting Team Holloway.

Paul Felder, who was recently called out by Miller, described the fight as awesome.

Not only UFC fighters, but fans worldwide are thrilled to witness their clash inside the octagon. This fight is surprising for many, given the reason just a few days ago, Islam Makhachev announced a fight with Justin Gaethje in June, making fans think the Gaethje vs. Holloway matchup wouldn’t happen. Meanwhile, White delighted fans by adding this epic clash to the historic card.

UFC 300: Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway, Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan and more fights

Dana White not only made the Gaethje vs. Holloway fight happen but also granted Jim Miller’s wish, booking him to face Bobby Green at UFC 300 after two previous failed attempts. This historic card also includes Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan for the UFC strawweight title as a major highlight, with Charles Oliveira vs. Arman adding to the excitement.

Adding to the card, matchups like Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt, Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic, Aljamain Sterling vs. Calvin Kattar, and Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage made the UFC 300 card exceptionally promising. And the rumors about potential appearances by veterans like Nate Diaz are still in the air.

Below are the fights officially announced for the historic UFC 300:

Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan (UFC Strawweight Title)

Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway (BMF Title)

Charles Oliveira vs. Arman

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt

Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Aljamain Sterling vs. Calvin Kattar

Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage

Jim Miller vs. Bobby Green

Dana White has been building excitement for UFC 300, and the mystery around the fight card is slowly unveiled with several announcements so far.