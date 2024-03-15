“A Hero”: UFC Legend Mark Coleman’s Dog Hammer Receives Heartfelt Support After Rescue Attempt Ends in Unfortunate Outcome

UFC legend Mark Coleman was a collegiate wrestling champion and an Olympian before joining the UFC. ‘The Hammer’ exemplified the definition of a true martial artist thanks to the way he conducted himself both inside as well as outside the octagon. His hard work, determination, and grit are qualities that made him the first UFC heavyweight champion. These qualities also made him a hero among fans recently after news broke out about his heroic efforts to save his parents and his dog.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Coleman was hospitalized after inhaling excessive smoke. This happened after Coleman went into a burning house to save his parents. At first, Coleman went in to get his parents. Once they were out, Coleman went in again to save his dog, Hammer. Unfortunately, Coleman was unable to do so. Coleman’s daughter shared an update with fans on his Instagram. She posted a collage of a few images of Coleman and his dog, together with the caption,

“Hammer and my dad started their day together every day at 4am. While most of you see his crazy training videos at early hours, Hammer was right by his side. They were truly best friends and did everything together. My dad loved our dog more than anything. We love you, baby boy.”

Needless to say, the unfortunate news of Coleman’s pet passing away garnered strong reactions from the MMA community. Here are some of the reactions to the news.

One fan said, “marks a hero, rest in peace hammer.”

Another fan branded Hammer a hero saying, “Hammer is a hero RIP.”

“I heard he alerted the family to the fire. Good boy.”– commented a fan on the heroic actions of Hammer.

“Mans best friend for a reason” – commented a fan with surety.

Coleman is currently alert and able to talk after being unconscious for a significant period of time. His daughters constantly update fans on social media regarding his health and recovery.

A closer look at Mark Coleman’s recent incident

Coleman has faced several challenges in the spotlight recently, including a heart attack in 2020. Coleman checked himself into an alcohol treatment facility in 2021 on a close friend’s recommendation.

Since then, he has utilized his experience to encourage sobriety and healthy living through upbeat social media posts. Needless to say, it will take Coleman a while before being able to train again, given it affected his lungs directly.

A GoFundMe campaign was set up for Coleman earlier in the week to help with his medical expenses. The goal set was $100,000. As of writing this, the campaign has already collected $90,369. The top donation made to the cause was an impressive $5,000. With the donations, fans now wish for his speedy recovery.