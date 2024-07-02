“Choked Your A** Out”: Dustin Poirier Calls Out Michael Chandler Over Cheeky Retirement Comments

Dustin Poirier may be considering retirement, but the trash-talking will live forever. ‘The Diamond’ is not one to back down from a fight or some good banter. Unfortunately Michael Chandler found out a few minutes after trying to sass Poirier.

‘Iron’ asked Poirier to retire already after he called out the Islam Makhachev to a title rematch. But it turns out, the former interim lightweight champion was ready with a witty response.

“Choked your ass out, and you haven’t fought since”

Choked your ass out, and you haven’t fought since https://t.co/WLV5W3mvJB — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) July 2, 2024

Even the fans backed Dustin Poirier and filled the comments section with clips and photos of Poirier choking Michael Chandler out at UFC 281.

For the unversed, ‘Iron’ is now looking to take on the champion after being strung out to dry for almost two years by Conor McGregor.

While it does seem like a logical option, considering the fickle nature of the Irishman, ‘Iron’ perhaps pushed it a bit too far when he seemingly oversold his ability to overcome the Dagestani Sambo wrestling style.

Chandler claims he can’t be taken down after calling out Makhachev

Islam Makhachev is currently recovering from his win over Dustin Poirier. Despite his impressive wrestling prowess and improved striking, the Dagestani was pushed into deep water and only just survived, thanks to his unique brand of wrestling.

The champ is on the lookout for his next fight, with the most obvious answer being Arman Tsarukyan. However, Chandler thinks he can do the unthinkable.

“I don’t get taken down in the open, I don’t get taken down on the cage…I don’t get taken down, period. #andNEW”

I don’t get taken down in the open, I don’t get taken down on the cage…I don’t get taken down, period. #andNEW — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) July 2, 2024

Chandler even claimed that his style of wrestling is enough to beat Dagestani Sambo wrestling; a feat, no one has able to achieve in the UFC yet.

The Sambo style of wrestling from Khabib Nurmagomedov’s camp is virtually unbeaten in the octagon, with ‘The Eagle’ and Makhachev being its two biggest proponents of the style.

Besides, Chandler has been submitted by lesser wrestlers in the game.

This is not to say that Poirier or Oliveira aren’t as good but MMA math would dictate that since both were cleanly defeated by Islam, and both the guys beat Chandler…