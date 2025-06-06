‘She’s Robbing Your Idea’: Dana White’s Favorite Nina Marie Daniele’s Lookalike in Dominican MMA Scene Stuns UFC Fans

Nina Daniele walks the red carpet at the Fighters Only World MMA Awards at The Theatre at Virgin Hotels on December 5, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Amid her recent success under the wing of the UFC, content creator Nina Marie-Daniele seems to have some stiff competition in the form of an apparent Dominican counterpart — whom many believe has been cloned.

Daniele, a former Playboy model-turned-content creator, has been front and center in the UFC over the last eighteen months. Landing a notable interview with promotional CEO, Dana White, to promote a prior Power Slap event, Daniele’s relationship with the organization has only snowballed from there.

Finding herself in good graces with White, Daniele has been afforded countless high-profile interviews, with the likes of Jon Jones, Alex Pereira, and current UFC middleweight champion, Dricus du Plessis, of note.

And in the midst of a close relationship with UFC CEO, White — a former model, Daniele has gone to bat for the long-time promotional leader since her inception into the Octagon and its surrounds.

Polarizing fans amid her quick rise through the ranks of the media scene, Daniele has been accused of fast-tracking her way into the graces of the UFC — evident via her exclusive one-to-one interviews with a host of mixed martial arts stars.But numerous fans on social media have noted an apparent similar sort of content creator in the good graces of a Dominican promotion over the week.

To boot, the resemblance is quite stark if we’re totally honest. “They cloned a Dominican Nina Drama,” a page on X posted this week.

They cloned a Dominican Nina Drama pic.twitter.com/FMPBGlstX6 — FightPlug MMA (@fightplugau) June 5, 2025

A second user was so confused by the apparent resemblance that they believed it was in fact Daniele conducting the interview. “I thought that was Nina for a solid 30 seconds (no sound on)”

A third user suggested the subject of the interview also drew comparisons to incoming UFC 316 debutante, Patchy Mix. While a fourth suggested “‘She’s robbing your (Nina’s) idea,” — as well as he looks.

Patchy Mixto and Niña Dramática — N (@prettyinaGi) June 5, 2025

But for all her graces with the UFC, Daniele has been accused in the past of becoming the latest curse for fighters in the Octagon — particularly during fight week.

The Nina Marie-Daniele curse

Conducting pre-fight interviews with a host of Octagon stars during her tenure in media, Daniele has been slapped with the branding of a “curse” for some of those combatants.

Most recently, both Daniele and Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, have been blamed for the light heavyweight championship loss of Alex Pereira. It all started when lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan pulled out of the Islam Makhachev fight at UFC 311, citing a back injury just hours before the fight.

Just days prior, he was seen in an interview with Nina, where the Armenian fighter was doing some exercises that seemingly stress the back muscles. Needless to say, it sparked outrage amongst a section of fans, who not only blamed Tsarukyan but also took a lot of their frustrations on Nina.

And now, it seems that it has spiralled into the tale of a curse.

However, Nina claims that if a fighter loses following an interview with her, she can obviously not be held responsible.

“So, I’ve created a contract,” Daniele said on Instagram. “That says, there’s no ‘Nina Drama curse’. And if you lose, it’s your fault. …It’s not my fault if you lose.”, she added as a disclaimer.