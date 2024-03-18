Famous YouTuber Who Messed With Taylor Swift and Messi Fans, Almost Gets Into a Brawl at UFC 299 Supporting Sean O’Malley

Apparently, supporting Sean O’Malley can get a fan in trouble! The UFC prides itself on putting on the best live events among all sports. Dana White has, on multiple occasions stated the same as well. However, packing tens of thousands of fight fans in an area sometimes causes major troubles for the UFC. Often during events, fights amongst fans erupt in the stands. This also applies to fighters who have gotten into fights cageside as well. While this does not take place at every event, a YouTuber in his recent video gave a sneak peak of what a hostile interaction during a UFC event is like.

Ben Spande is a 23-year-old YouTuber who has built an impressive following on both TikTok and YouTube. Spande goes by his moniker, ‘Lofe’ on YouTube and other social media platforms. He is a prank video creator. Spande and his team were in attendance at UFC 299 for one fighter in particular. The 23-year-old was seen wearing colorful afro wigs in support of Sean O’Malley.

He recently posted a video with the title, “Angry UFC Fans Tried to Fight Me!”. In the video, Spande shared his side of the story on a hostile interaction with a fan and his wife. He stated that when he went to his seats a female was unnecessarily rude towards him and his friends and told them that they were in the wrong seats. When Spande and his friends hit back at the woman, her husband threatened physical action against ‘Lofe’ and his friends.

YouTuber supporting Sean O’Malley ruffles feathers of Lionel Messi and Taylor Swift fans

The social media star frequently plays practical jokes at colleges and other eateries and retail establishments. His ‘itslofe’ TikTok account has amassed more than 1.7 million followers, while his ‘Lofe’ YouTube channel boasts over 1.8 million subscribers. However, this was not the first time the YouTuber has been a part of a controversy.

‘Lofe’ is no stranger to putting himself into hostile situations. In other videos posted on his YouTube channel, Spande is seen getting into heated verbal arguments with Lionel Messi and Taylor Swift fans.



In his videos, ‘Lofe’ tries to get a reaction out of strangers by saying something controversial. The 23-year-old walked around with a sign that said ‘Ronaldo is better’ and filmed interactions with fans. This is not the first time a controversial social media star has found himself in trouble at a UFC event. The likes of streamers such as ‘N30n’ have been banned from UFC events thanks to the statements made online.