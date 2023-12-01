Colby Covington ‘Has Laid Groundwork’ to Fight Islam Makhachev Post UFC 296: UFC Veteran

Currently, most UFC fans are awaiting the coveted UFC 296 scheduled for 17 December. But, they may also remember what the noted UFC star, Colby Covington, said if he manages to claim the UFC welterweight gold in the main event of that night. In an interview on ‘James Lynch’s’ YouTube channel, ‘Chaos’ revealed that he would like to fight Islam Makhachev for his first probable title defense, after UFC 296.

This also became the topic that the noted UFC legend, Chael Sonnen, talked about in one of his most recent video on YouTube. ‘The American Gangster’ put up his opinion about how Covington made a pretty legit call out when he chose to go for Makhachev.

Sonnen appreciated Covington’s style of calling out Makhachev saying,

“Colby has already laid the groundwork to fight Islam Makhachev.”

But he further opined that Makhachev may be pretty willing to accept this fight too. Well, a sizeable chunk of fans may also agree with the reasons that ‘The Bad Guy’ put up with his opinion. He said:

“Islam has a wildly difficult time getting to 155. But he’s a champion there, he’s a main event there. Which is also a reason he’s staying there. If he could find himself with a championship opportunity up a weight class without going through the suffering, I personally believe, I haven’t asked Islam, I haven’t asked Ali, I believe he’ll find that very attractive.”

However, Sonnen also indicated that the materialization of the Covington vs. Makhachev fight may be concerning for the other UFC welterweights. But there’s one fighter in particular who may be the most affected by this bout.

The Colby Covington callout will affect the next welterweight title contender

Fighters moving up and down weight classes is a common event nowadays. Still, UFC championship fights are mostly held between two regular fighters in the weight class. But Covington has already mentioned that he wants to disrupt this order if he manages to defeat Leon Edwards at UFC 296.

However, it would certainly mean that the regular UFC welterweights have to wait a lot longer to get a shot at the divisional title. The promotion may not have decided which welterweight will get a shot at the title after UFC 296. Still, fans see a strong case for the famed UFC welterweight, Belal Muhammad. The fighter is on a superb 10-fight undefeated streak. This has got several fans urging Dana White and Co. to provide him with the next welterweight title shot.

However, it’s quite apparent that Muhammad’s title shot directly depends on whether the Covington vs. Makhachev bout materializes. But, before that ‘Chaos’ also has a ‘Rocky’ task to accomplish at UFC 296.