Ahead of Francis Ngannou’s $10,000,000 Boxing Debut, Coach Mike Tyson Claims Ex-UFC Star Will ‘Shock the World’

Francis Ngannou, the former UFC heavyweight champion, is two months away from Conor McGregor’s style boxing crossover. Unfortunately, whereas McGregor had the support of the UFC, Ngannou is on his own after leaving the company to pursue his boxing goals. In addition, Ngannou will face Tyson Fury, one of the finest and unbeaten boxers in the world. Thus, many people are underestimating the ex-UFC star’s potential. Despite all odds against him, ‘The Predator’ now has Mike Tyson on his side, who is also training him for his boxing debut. And ‘Iron Mike’ appears to have a strong belief in the former UFC champion.

The much anticipated heavyweight battle will take place on October 28th, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Despite this being Ngannou’s debut, he is reportedly earning more money than what he earned from any of his UFC wins.

Mike Tyson has high hopes for Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou is without a doubt one of the best heavyweight strikers in MMA. With that now, training with legendary boxers like Mike Tyson will undoubtedly bring a slew of new weapons to Ngannou’s inventory. Even ‘Iron Mike’ has seen his potential after training with the former UFC champion.

The former heavyweight boxing champion recently shared a clip featuring Ngannou and Fury, as well as himself. Tyson also expressed his feelings about training with the former UFC champion.

In addition, ‘Iron Mike’ stated in the caption that Ngannou is going to ‘shock the world’ in his boxing debut. This only means that ‘Iron Mike’ believes Ngannou will beat Fury. He wrote:

“It’s an honor to be a part of your journey, my brother @francisngannou. Preparation and training to shock the world.” #FuryNgannou #RiyadhSeason.”

Ngannou is about to receive the biggest paydays of his life

‘The Predator’ has committed his life to MMA for many years and has achieved amazing success. However, his contract issue with the UFC caused a difficult phase in his career. Regardless, he stood up for his rights and decided to quit the UFC.

A lot of critics then blamed Ngannou for fumbling the bag. However, He went on to prove them wrong by acquiring a lucrative contract with PFL. Following that, he secured a boxing battle with champion Tyson Fury.

According to reports, Ngannou is promised more than $10 million for this battle. This figure is unquestionably bigger than his UFC title fight earnings. However, it is critical that Ngannou do well in this contest in order to establish his significance in the sport.