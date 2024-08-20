Chael Sonnen Believes Conor McGregor’s Genuine Desire to Fight Is Being Misinterpreted

It has been over two months since Conor McGregor pulled out of his UFC 303 main event and fans still do not have a date for the rescheduled fight. In the midst of all this, while most pundits and fighters doubt McGregor’s desire to return to the ring, UFC veteran Chael Sonnen feels otherwise.

‘The Bad Guy’ joined Daniel Cormier for the weekly installation of their podcast, ‘Good Guy/Bad Guy’ and as it often does, the topic McGregor came up.

Sonnen, uncharacteristically jumped in to defend ‘The Notorious’ against the recent rhetoric about him dangling the carrot infront of the company and Michael Chandler only to take it away.

“I am hearing the organization would like him to fight in California in January. I think the story of Conor is being a little bit mistold in this way, I believe him, I believe he wants to fight… The story is being told that Conor is dangling this, I don’t think so.”

If one jogs their memory, there were a lot of rumors flying around when pen was put to paper for UFC 303. McGregor claimed that the UFC was delaying the process and vice-versa, delaying the Chandler fight even further.

It appears as though fans are stuck in the same cycle again with blame game getting its own lazarus rising.

It is hard to know sitting from the outside who is right and who is wrong but it appears cracks have started forming in an otherwise solid relationship between Dana White and his star man.

All’s not well with White & McGregor?

Dana White has always been complimentary of McGregor and what he has done for the sport. However, due to McGregor’s reduced activity in the sport, and reports about a difficult contract renegotiation, it would appear that cracks have begun to develop.

Speculatory as it may be, the Irishman and the UFC president have always been on the same page through their journey together. However, that situation seems to have changed.

McGregor has been claiming to be fit enough to return to active fighting before the end of this year. This was, of course, refuted by White, who had recently stated that he doesn’t see that event actualizing. This resulted in the Irishman taking to social media, asking fans for a rallying cry so that the UFC gets him a fight before 2025.

Now, based on McGregor’s recent tweets, and the current situation, it seems communication between the two has been lacking to say the least.

Fortunately, for both parties if this is indeed the case, it will not be too big of a problem as McGregor has only two fights left on his contract after which he is free to leave the UFC and pursue other interests.