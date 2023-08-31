Weeks After Jake Paul’s $1,000,000+ Offer, Bradley Martyn Challenges Another UFC Star for a Fight

The influencer boxing scene is growing day by day. What began as one of the biggest crossover fights between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather has now influenced many noteworthy personalities to venture into boxing and combat sports. Jake Paul, Logan Paul, and KSI have taken influencer fights to new heights and brought in unforeseen fighters’ pay, among others. Now, bodybuilder and YouTuber Bradley Martyn wants to make his name in combat sports by challenging some influential fighters. A couple of weeks ago, Jake Paul offered the Bodybuilder $1 million for a fight against ex-UFC star Mike Perry. However, Martyn didn’t respond to it and has now challenged another UFC star in a podcast held on his YouTube channel.

Martyn has had a history of challenging athletes for a street fight on his podcast ‘Bradley Martyn’s Raw Talk’. Recently, Aljamain Sterling and Merab Dvalishvili appeared on the Bodybuilder’s podcast and they discussed a potential Dvalishvili-Martyn fight in Sterling’s house.

Bradley Martyn Challenges another UFC Star after $1 Million Jake Paul fight offer

Martyn first asked Dvalishvili who would win in a fight featuring them and then later went on to challenge Dvalishvili for a street fight. Former UFC bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling, offered to venue their fight in his house. Watch their conversation below:

Martyn asked, “Merab who wins in a street fight, me or you [Merab Dvalishvili]?” Merab replied. “I would beat you up.” Martyn commented, “You’re weight like a 110 lbs dude.” Sterling proposed, “Listen, I got a matted space on my house, the walls are matted, the ground is matted, we got the PI, we got the Extreme Couture, we got the Syndicate and we got the 10th Planet.” Martyn agreed to fight, ” We got to do it another time. I’m down. I wanna fu*k around, for sure.“

This was not the first time Martyn had shown interest in fighting a UFC star and Jake Paul had also offered him a fight a fight against Perry. What’s more, Martyn even challenged David Haney and Nate Diaz about a street fight and got a similar response from them.

Martyn got the same response from Nate Diaz and David Haney

Both Nate Diaz and David Haney appeared on the ‘Raw Talk’ podcast with Bradley Martyn. Martyn had asked Haney about his chances against the boxer in a street fight. Later on, the Bodybuilder went on to ask the same question to former UFC star Nate Diaz and got a similar response.

Both Diaz and Haney are seasoned fighters who have fought against some of the toughest combat sports athletes. Therefore, the belief of the YouTuber that he could defeat them was rather obnoxious to both of them.

Despite knowing his guest’s ability the YouTuber has confidence in his ability and physique. However, every combat sports athlete on his podcast believes that he wouldn’t stand a chance.