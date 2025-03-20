Citing Tony Ferguson-Khabib History, Daniel Cormier Warns Tom Aspinall of Danger in His Approach for Jon Jones Fight

Tom Aspinall celebrates after knocking out Marcin Tybura during UFC Fight Night: London the at the O2, London, England on the 22 July 2023.

In the fight game, patience isn’t just a virtue—it can be the difference between a dream fight and a missed opportunity. But having been sidelined since July 2024, interim heavyweight champ Tom Aspinall is tired of waiting. And as Jon Jones continues to fidget, he’s itching for some action. But while Aspinall is eager to stay active, Daniel Cormier sees a potential disaster in the making.

Cormier is warning the Brit that taking fights in the meantime could cost him his long-awaited shot at unifying the undisputed title. And to prove his point, he is bringing up one of the biggest “what if” stories in UFC history—Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Explaining his point of view to Chael Sonnen in an episode of the ‘Good Guy/Bad Guy’ Cormier said, “Here is the deal, there is some danger in the Aspinall approach. Let me tell you why, the interim champion that runs alongside the champion that just keeps on fighting and fighting, a lot of times someone gets that guy.” he said.

You remember when Tony Fergusson was undefeated 12 wins in a row bearing everyone but could never get to Khabib. Eventually, Justin Gaethje got him and he was never the same.”, he added, still disappointed at Fergsuon’s downfall.

Cormier also pointed to Robert Whittaker as a cautionary tale. “Whittaker when he was losing to Izzy and could only lose to Izzy? It was like, if this guy was not the champion, Robert Whittaker would be the man,” DC explained.

“But Rob just kept taking the toughest fights and would always beat everyone to eventually put himself right back into title contention. And then he lost to Dricus… and recently got beaten by Khamzat in the worst way that he has ever been beaten.”, he surmised.

Cormier believes Aspinall is walking a similar tightrope. “Aspinall, to his credit, says, ‘I will just fight the next guy if this guy does not want to fight.’ But how long can you fight the next guy before the next guy becomes the guy that actually beats you?”, the former double champion noted, voicing his concern.

It’s a fair question. Aspinall’s decision could cost him dearly. However, he has previously stated only wants to fight for the undisputed title next. So, perhaps, this was just a callout for Jones to retire and stop holding the division hostage.

Aspinall on the verge of breaking interim champion record

The interim heavyweight champ has been linked to a unification fight with Jones since Jones decided to make a comeback to the octagon last year. By the rules of MMA, should a fighter claim the interim title in the absence of the undisputed title holder, the two must fight once the latter returns to unify the title.

Jones won his heavyweight title on March 2o23 against Cyril Gane at UFC 285. Aspinall would go on to claim his against Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 294, later that year in November.

Curiously, he would even go on to defend the interim title in July 2024 at UFC 304 against Curtis Blaydes in yet another one-sided affair. Now, in March 2025, the record books show him holding on to that provisionary belt for 494 days. If he makes it to 29 April 2025 and in all likelihood, he is going to, he will have surpassed Renan Bara’s 535 days interim title reign – the longest in history.

So, despite what Cormier might think, it’s only natural for Aspinall to want to get back into the octagon before his hair and the sands of time run out on the prime of his career.